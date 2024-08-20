The Canadiens will (finally) be exciting to watch on the power play

Last season, the Canadiens found themselves on the power play 252 times.The club scored 44 goals, for an efficiency rate of 17.46%.Not good enough.Here, the Habs have gotten their hands on a player who has the qualities to help achieve more success with the man advantage.Patrik Laine has the shot to beat any goalie in the National League, after all.

Incidentally, he’ll be wearing number 92 in Montreal:

That said, the guys will be fighting for a spot on the first wave of the power play, and Martin St-Louis will have plenty of options on hand.

Patrik Laine can be used at the point…

Lane Hutson could quickly find himself in the mix if he performs well at the start of the season…

Mike Matheson has been the PP quarterback in recent years…

Suzuki, Caufield and Slaf should have a guaranteed spot in the first wave…

And there are also guys like Joshua Roy, Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook who will have to be placed somewhere.

What I’m saying here is that the Habs will have the luxury of two good power play waves, and I hope you’ll agree with me when I say it’s been (really) a long time since we’ve seen that in Montreal.

Imagine when Ivan Demidov comes to town… Hehe.

It’s going to be exciting for fans, because the Habs have some punch up front.

They’ve got players who can score with their shot (Caufield and Laine), Slaf and Dach can use their bodies to create space on the ice, and Nick Suzuki, Joshua Roy and Alex Newhook all have great offensive skills.

Overtime

At last, the Habs games will be more interesting to watch after some tougher years on the ice!

