The Canadiens will (finally) be exciting to watch on the power play

Incidentally, he’ll be wearing number 92 in Montreal:
29, but the other way around
9⃣2⃣
29, but reverse it#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aoigzHIIty
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 20, 2024
Patrik Laine can be used at the point…
Lane Hutson could quickly find himself in the mix if he performs well at the start of the season…
Mike Matheson has been the PP quarterback in recent years…
Suzuki, Caufield and Slaf should have a guaranteed spot in the first wave…
What I’m saying here is that the Habs will have the luxury of two good power play waves, and I hope you’ll agree with me when I say it’s been (really) a long time since we’ve seen that in Montreal.
Imagine when Ivan Demidov comes to town… Hehe.
It’s going to be exciting for fans, because the Habs have some punch up front.
They’ve got players who can score with their shot (Caufield and Laine), Slaf and Dach can use their bodies to create space on the ice, and Nick Suzuki, Joshua Roy and Alex Newhook all have great offensive skills.
Overtime
– He looks happy!
Hey Bogdan pic.twitter.com/dLhA3xcAaw
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 20, 2024
– Love the idea.
Kovalev, came to Montreal, was rejuvenated, and signed an extension. If things go well for Laine, I could see him doing the same…signing an extension next summer at a reasonable price. Obviously; money wasn’t making him happy. I truly believe him when he says winning is what he…
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 20, 2024
– Good question.
So, is the #Habs rebuild done?
Or is Laine simply some temporary fun to appease the crowds while the team matures and really becomes ready to seriously compete?
– Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) August 20, 2024
– News from CF Montreal training:
Added: I just noticed that Biello isn’t with the group.
He’s training with the U18s on the synthetic pitch. Makes sense
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 20, 2024