Ivan Demidov back in training (on ice) today

In recent weeks, Ivan Demidov’s state of health has been the talk of the town. We know that the Habs prospect is recovering from injury, but he seems to be taking longer than expected to get back to full health.

Seeing him miss two SKA intrasquad games wasn’t very reassuring, let’s say.

So we wondered when the young forward would be able to resume training with his teammates on the ice and, eventually, take part in games to prepare for the season ahead.

Because for the past ten days or so, we really don’t know how much training he’s actually been able to do.

But this morning, there was some good news about the Habs prospect. As reported by Hockey News HubDemidov was back at practice with his teammates today.

A photo taken at today’s SKA practice proves that Demidov was there.

Demidov found the back of the net right from the start. Video of his goal is not available at the moment.

That said, there is a video of Demidov circulating in which he comes very close to scoring his second goal of the game… but is robbed of a goal by the opposing goalie. That doesn’t change the fact that he’s been a real threat on the ice all game.

DEMIDOV LOOKING FOR HIS SECOND OF THE GAME – DENIED!

DEMIDOV LOOKING FOR HIS SECOND OF THE GAME – DENIED!

WHAT A SAVE

It’s obviously good news to see the youngster able to jump on the ice with his teammates. We know there’s competition at SKA, and it’s by being on the ice that Demidov will be able to earn points and prove his worth.

Some in Russia are confident that a big role awaits him in any case with the SKA, but we know that the club doesn’t always have the best reputation for its treatment of youngsters aiming for the NHL.

Of course, we’ll have to hope that his return to training is for good. If he can finally put his health problems behind him, it will help him prepare for next season.

And above all, it will help him shine at the end of the month at the Puchkov tournament, where he will captain the U23 squad

Good news from SKA, then, and now we’ll have to see if Demidov can earn himself one of the team’s big forward positions. Because that won’t be as easy as you might think.

