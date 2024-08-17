Ivan Demidov back in training (on ice) today

Ivan Demidov back in training (on ice) todayAuteur: cbrown
In recent weeks, Ivan Demidov’s state of health has been the talk of the town. We know that the Habs prospect is recovering from injury, but he seems to be taking longer than expected to get back to full health.
Seeing him miss two SKA intrasquad games wasn’t very reassuring, let’s say.
Because for the past ten days or so, we really don’t know how much training he’s actually been able to do.
A photo taken at today’s SKA practice proves that Demidov was there.
That said, there is a video of Demidov circulating in which he comes very close to scoring his second goal of the game… but is robbed of a goal by the opposing goalie. That doesn’t change the fact that he’s been a real threat on the ice all game.
DEMIDOV LOOKING FOR HIS SECOND OF THE GAME – DENIED!
It’s obviously good news to see the youngster able to jump on the ice with his teammates. We know there’s competition at SKA, and it’s by being on the ice that Demidov will be able to earn points and prove his worth.
Some in Russia are confident that a big role awaits him in any case with the SKA, but we know that the club doesn’t always have the best reputation for its treatment of youngsters aiming for the NHL.
Of course, we’ll have to hope that his return to training is for good. If he can finally put his health problems behind him, it will help him prepare for next season.
Good news from SKA, then, and now we’ll have to see if Demidov can earn himself one of the team’s big forward positions. Because that won’t be as easy as you might think.
