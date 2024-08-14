Sports betting: according to several websites, the Habs will (again) be in for a treat next season.Auteur: ewilson
In 2022-2023, the Habs amassed (only) 68 points…
Should we pull out our chairs and rush to St. Catherine Street for next year’s Stanley Cup parade?
That said, there aren’t many people who really believe in the Canadiens for the 24-25 season.
The Athletic predicts a horrible season for the Habs…
Puck Empire ranks the Habs 27th overall in the NHL because of holes in the offensive lineup…
And on sports betting sites, it’s much the same.
DraftKings, BET MGM and Ceasars predict that the Habs will finish the season with an “average” of 75.7 points.
Only Chicago(73.3), Anaheim(70.7), Columbus(68.7), and San Jose(63)
Let me know below#HabsTalk pic.twitter.com/U6YHCNIkhD
– Costa Rontzocos (@Rontzeeez) August 12, 2024
The idea is appealing, because there are already some good players in the organization’s bank of prospects.
The youngsters in place have to learn to win, because it’s not by losing two games out of three that the guys will be able to build confidence.
They mustn’t get used to losing… A bit like the Senators, who have been in the hole for so many years even though there’s a lot of talent in the squad.
It’s hard to predict how the Habs will perform next season, because there are so many unknowns right now.
These are questions that need to be asked… and if the answer is yes to all of them, there’ll be plenty of cause for optimism.
