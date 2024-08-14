Sports betting: according to several websites, the Habs will (again) be in for a treat next season.

Last season, the Habs showed signs of progress.The club finished the campaign with 76 points, an improvement on the season before.

In 2022-2023, the Habs amassed (only) 68 points…

Should we pull out our chairs and rush to St. Catherine Street for next year’s Stanley Cup parade?

Of course not. The Habs are still rebuilding, and fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Montreal team become one of the best in the National League.But if the Habs continue to do things the right way, there should be further progress next season.The return of Kirby Dach will help stabilize the attack, and the young players will be more mature than in the last two years.

That said, there aren’t many people who really believe in the Canadiens for the 24-25 season.

The Athletic predicts a horrible season for the Habs…

Puck Empire ranks the Habs 27th overall in the NHL because of holes in the offensive lineup…

And on sports betting sites, it’s much the same.

DraftKings, BET MGM and Ceasars predict that the Habs will finish the season with an “average” of 75.7 points.

Ceasars, Draftkings, and BET MGM have Montreal finishing with an average of 75.7 points Only Chicago(73.3), Anaheim(70.7), Columbus(68.7), and San Jose(63) Let me know below #HabsTalk pic.twitter.com/U6YHCNIkhD – Costa Rontzocos (@Rontzeeez) August 12, 2024

That means the Habs would be regressing, then, when you look at the number of points the club scored in 23-24 :Some would like to see the Habs finish near the bottom of the standings in order to get another good draft pick.

The idea is appealing, because there are already some good players in the organization’s bank of prospects.

But on the other hand, if the results are never there, the club will never move forward either.

The youngsters in place have to learn to win, because it’s not by losing two games out of three that the guys will be able to build confidence.

They mustn’t get used to losing… A bit like the Senators, who have been in the hole for so many years even though there’s a lot of talent in the squad.

It’s hard to predict how the Habs will perform next season, because there are so many unknowns right now.

For example, will Kirby Dach be at the top of his game? Will Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau be able to rise to the occasion? Will Lane Hutson explode in his very first season in the National League (if he makes the club, of course)?

These are questions that need to be asked… and if the answer is yes to all of them, there’ll be plenty of cause for optimism.

