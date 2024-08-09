Logan Mailloux and his “middle ground” market value

The Canadiens have a surplus of defensemen for the future.

The big challenge for Kent Hughes will be to know which players to let go in return for players who can help the club’s attack. That hasn’t happened yet this summer, as you know.

After all, the worst thing the Habs could do is let several defensemen lose their market value before they can maximize it on the trade market with another team.So far, Kent Hughes has done it once: with Alexander Romanov. The fan-favorite defenseman was traded for a pick that brought in Kirby Dach.

And since then, we’ve been wondering when such a transaction (which was excellent for the Flanelle) will happen again. After all, it’s been two years since it happened…

Speaking of which, in his most recent appearance on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast, Simon “Snake” Boisvert said he wouldn’t be surprised if the next person to suffer such a fate was Logan Mailloux.

In his eyes, the “Alex Romanov treatment” could be in store for him.

Snake: This player Is The Next Connor McDavid | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro August 8 2024 https://t.co/WKJgC3643b – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 9, 2024

I’m not surprised that the Snake thinks this way. After all, he’s long been saying that, in his eyes, Mailloux is a third-pair defenseman at best.

And with the recent rumors involving the Ducks and the Habs, it’s clear that yes, the Habs are potentially open, under the right conditions, to letting their defenseman go.

After all, Mailloux is a happy medium between defensemen who probably aren’t likely to leave (Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, David Reinbacher) and those who can leave, but don’t have much market value. #Harris #Barron #Struble

Will the young Ontarian’s character work against him in the end? That and the fact that Guhle can play on the right…

Overtime

