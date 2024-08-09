Kent Hughes wants his young group to take a step forward this season

For some time now, the Habs have been talking about something different in the run-up to the 2024-25 season. There’s no talk of Stanley Cup aspirations… but the players are making no secret of it: they’re talking about the p-word (or, in French, the s-word), with an eye on the season to come.

I still think it’s a year too soon, but hey.

Series or not, that said, the club will have to continue to progress. That may mean moving up in the standings, but above all, it’ll mean moving up with the youngsters.

For a young team, stagnation (or regression) is unacceptable.

And Kent Hughes knows it. The Habs GM makes no secret of the fact: he wants to see the organization’s youngsters take a step forward next year, as he told Derek Van Diest (NHL.com).

The GM knows that, eventually, the future will have to become the present in Montreal. Without saying he wants to see his club playing hockey in mid-June, he recognizes that if the Habs are always thinking about the future, it’s going to get tough for veterans.

If we take Brendan Gallagher, for example, we know he has less in the tank than he once did. If the Habs keep saying they’re happy to wait several years before going to the playoffs, it becomes demoralizing for a guy who doesn’t have a ton of hockey left in him.

In reality, the four (or five, with Alex Newhook) solid young forwards on the team are the key to the young group’s progress. It’ll take a big season (over 82 games this time) from Juraj Slafkovský(who, the GM hopes, will eventually become a bargain), but it also requires a big season from Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who could be the key if the Habs hope to be in the playoff hunt.

Kirby Dach, the other forward in this group, should help… but considering he’s coming back from a major injury, let’s wait before putting a ton of pressure on him.

The young defensemen will also need to keep improving, as will the goalkeeping tandem of Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

Because the tone is slowly starting to change in Montreal… and with expectations comes pressure. It’s still at a low level, but it’s starting to happen.

Overtime

