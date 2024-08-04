“I don’t see why the Habs wouldn’t use Ivan Demidov at center.”

In Montreal, many are eager to see Ivan Demidov come to town. The forward, drafted fifth overall in the last draft, is the organization’s most promising prospect, and many are thinking big for him.

For an organization that has been searching for a true top-notch forward for years, it’s obvious that Demidov is a breath of fresh air.

By 2024-25, it seems highly likely that the kid will be playing in Russia. He should get his chance in the KHL with SKA, who are in the process of building an entire team

But there’s one intriguing question about the kid: will he be a winger or a center in the long run?

And in Philadelphia, the answer to that question is clear. In an episode of the High & Wide Hockey podcast, which focuses primarily on the Flyers, the topic of comparisons between Demidov and Matvei Michkov was put on the line, and for the hosts, the Habs prospect’s position is clear :

I see no reason why the Habs shouldn’t use Ivan Demidov at center. – James Iacovone, podcast host

HW 6.46 | Michkov Versus Demidov https://t.co/LNm6rDq6Y2 – High & Wide Hockey | For Philadelphia Flyers Fans (@FlyersHW) August 1, 2024

What leads Iacovone to say such a thing is that Demidov plays like a center forward. The host sees a guy who “patrols the ice” and is always in the right place looking for the right pass.

That’s one of the reasons he says Demidov could make a big splash if he were placed at Juraj Slafkovský’s center. The two guys would complement each other well, much to Slaf’s delight.

The question, though, is whether Demidov’s defensive game would allow him to get away with playing center in the NHL. We know he’s not bad defensively and has worked hard on that with a view to playing center, but he did so in a league below the KHL last year.

SKA, who already have a big club, might not be able to offer him playing time at center, especially if they want to put Demidov on an offensive line. He certainly won’t be ahead of Evgeny Kuznetsov, acquired by the club to great fanfare, and one wonders whether SKA will really want to offer Demidov the role of second center.

If he does play center this year, I have a feeling it will be mainly as a stop-gap measure.

That said, the reality in Montreal will be quite different. If the Habs want to see what the kid ‘s got and try him out at center, it’s an interesting gamble.

Overtime

Demidov and Nick Suzuki would make a solid center pairing.

– Gustav Forsling brings the Stanley Cup to Sweden.

– For Juraj Slafkovský’s father, Novak Djokovic is the GOAT of tennis.

– Scottie Scheffler covers himself in gold.

Scottie Scheffler’s domination continues as he wins gold at the Paris Games! https://t.co/veixoCQZpw pic.twitter.com/6HNOoX0Op9 – RDS (@RDSca) August 4, 2024

– With good reason.

Soccer | Canadians hold their heads high after elimination https://t.co/MFRB1J6V3u – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 4, 2024

– That’s just like her.