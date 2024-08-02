First point for Aatos Koivu with Finland at CMJ summer camp

First point for Aatos Koivu with Finland at CMJ summer campAuteur: jdavis
Aatos Koivu has not finished impressing Canadiens fans. The Tricolore’s third-round draft pick spent the last few days at the World Junior Championship’s Summer Showcase trying to impress the Finnish officials.
The Koivu I scouted mid winter looked nothing like the player I scouted last week and today. His skating has noticeably improved and he’s competing a lot harder. He looks really good.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 2, 2024
The aspects he has improved the most are his skating stroke and his sense of competition. In Montreal, we like fast players with heart, and that’s exactly how McCagg described young Koivu’s game.
Perhaps that’s what convinced Canadiens officials to select him in the third round of the latest NHL draft.
Koivu and Finland faced Canada on Friday, and let’s just say it was a completely offensive game, with an 8-6 win for the Canadiens. The Canadian prospect started the game as the Finnish team’s third center.
Another goal for Finland on the power play as Joona Saarelainen (TBL) is able to deflect the Aatos Koivu (MTL) shot past Joshua Ravensbergen. It’s now 8-4 Canada and Finland still has time on the power play. #WJSS
– Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) August 2, 2024
Aatos Koivu (MTL) pounds a one-timer and it’s 8-4.
– Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 2, 2024
Despite this fine offensive sequence, McCagg admitted that it wasn’t Koivu’s best game in recent weeks. He did, however, explain that he saw some good flashes from the Canadiens’ prospect.
He was better versus Switzerland a week or two ago than the vaunted Canadians today but still saw some positives. He’ll need to keep getting stronger.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 2, 2024
