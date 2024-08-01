Aatos Koivu not afraid of Montreal pressure

Aatos Koivu not afraid of Montreal pressureAuteur: ataylor
Usually, the pressure is much greater on Quebecers and star players. But this one won’t spare the son of a former Habs captain.
Despite all this, pressure doesn’t seem to be a problem for Aatos Koivu. This is what he revealed in an interview with TSN.
Aatos Koivu was surprised to receive several supportive messages on IG from Canadiens fans after Montreal picked him in the NHL draft. And the son of Saku Koivu doesn’t mind the increased scrutiny of a Canadian market: https://t.co/U6zSQupcAr pic.twitter.com/GWr3zeYPMQ
– TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) August 1, 2024
Seeing the Canadiens select Koivu in the third round in 2024, many people’s preconceived notion was that this was a heartfelt choice to pay tribute to his father’s career.
But that’s not at all why the Canadiens selected him. If Kent Hughes worked like that, he probably would have drafted his own son, Jack, in 2022. It’s worth remembering that Koivu had an excellent interview with the Canadiens, and that this may have been what forced the Canadiens’ hand.
In his interview with TSN, Koivu confirmed that he has lived with pressure all his life. Being the son of a former NHL captain isn’t easy!
We haven’t had a chance to see much game footage of Aatos Koivu yet, but maybe we’ll get a chance to see him play with Finland at the next World Junior Championship.
