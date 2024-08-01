Skip to content
4 Nations Showdown: Montembeault not among logical goalkeepers (NHL.com)

Credit: Getty Images

Samuel Montembeault has established himself as the Tricolore’s #1 goaltender.

The Quebecer has progressed year on year since his arrival in town, and even though he’s 27, it will be interesting to see if he can improve further.

He has the talent to make it happen, at least.

The man nicknamed “Monty” in Montreal still has a lot to prove, and that’s probably why he’s not on the list of six potential goalkeepers for the 4 Nations Confrontation in January 2025.

Nick Cotsonika (NHL.com) spoke instead of… :

  • Tristan Jarry
  • Jordan Binnington
  • Adin Hill
  • Stuart Skinner
  • Connor Ingram
  • Logan Thompson

Ultimately, the reporter’s list makes sense because we’re talking about Canada’s best goaltenders:

On the other hand, Nick Cotsonika makes a point worth sharing.

Montembeault still has time to make a name for himself in the tournament.

If the Quebecer is able to make a good start to the season and performs up to his talent, Hockey Canada officials might consider him.

But even then, he’ll have to earn his place.

Especially when you consider that he turned down Canada’s invitation to the last World Championship.

So the ball is in the goalie’s court. It’s up to him to prove that he belongs with the big boys, and to be honest, seeing Samuel Montembeault in a Canadian uniform at the 4 Nations Confrontation would be quite something.

Still, we’re talking about a goalie who has been called up for waivers in October 2021…

