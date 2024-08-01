4 Nations Showdown: Montembeault not among logical goalkeepers (NHL.com)

Samuel Montembeault has established himself as the Tricolore’s #1 goaltender.

The Quebecer has progressed year on year since his arrival in town, and even though he’s 27, it will be interesting to see if he can improve further.

He has the talent to make it happen, at least.

The man nicknamed “Monty” in Montreal still has a lot to prove, and that’s probably why he’s not on the list of six potential goalkeepers for the 4 Nations Confrontation in January 2025.

Nick Cotsonika (NHL.com) spoke instead of… :

Tristan Jarry

Jordan Binnington

Adin Hill

Stuart Skinner

Connor Ingram

Logan Thompson

Ultimately, the reporter’s list makes sense because we’re talking about Canada’s best goaltenders:

Joined @NHLNetwork to talk about Canada’s preparations for the 4 Nations Face-Off and the United States’ chances to win the tournament. https://t.co/mCFYdAcZMc – Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) July 31, 2024

On the other hand, Nick Cotsonika makes a point worth sharing.Montembeault still has time to make a name for himself in the tournament.If the Quebecer is able to make a good start to the season and performs up to his talent, Hockey Canada officials might consider him.

But even then, he’ll have to earn his place.

Especially when you consider that he turned down Canada’s invitation to the last World Championship.

So the ball is in the goalie’s court. It’s up to him to prove that he belongs with the big boys, and to be honest, seeing Samuel Montembeault in a Canadian uniform at the 4 Nations Confrontation would be quite something.

Still, we’re talking about a goalie who has been called up for waivers in October 2021…

Overtime

– Interesting news!

Big news. AHL and ECHL might be on the same streaming platform. https://t.co/F7Hv96A4ko – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) August 1, 2024

– Oh, wow.

Olympic ratings : Every minute, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. – except during the dinner hour, when we sometimes don’t broadcast – there are : – 450,000 at Radio-Canada

– 75,000 at RDS

– 20,000 at RDS 2

– 20,000 at RDS Info Wow! (Audience: Quebec/Franco, excluding digital) – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 1, 2024

– Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the National Bank Open.

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the National Bank Open in Montreal due to the accumulation of matches and fatigue. pic.twitter.com/YWZ4hyE2xb – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 1, 2024

– Darn.

Fajardo won’t be in uniform against the Tiger-Catshttps://t.co/ILZnl1GbRK – RDS (@RDSca) August 1, 2024

– Yikes.