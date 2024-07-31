Skip to content
The advantages of a seven-defender format for the Canadiens in 2024-2025

Credit: Getty Images
What if the Canadiens played with seven defensemen regularly in 2024-2025?

Will it happen? Possibly not, no. After all, it’s not a format that’s customary, and it’s not necessarily a format that makes defensemen happy either.

But Tony Marinaro and Pierre McGuire still think it could help the Flanelle.

After all, with the Habs sure to play Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson and David Savard every night (if they’re healthy), that only leaves three other spots for the rest of us.

Playing seven once in a while (or regularly?) would give one more position to the detriment of the attack, where the depth is less… deep.

Defensively, guys like Jordan Harris and Justin Barron will have to make the club as waivers become an issue. Arber Xhekaj will obviously have a position, Jayden Struble has demonstrated his know-how, Lane Hutson starts with a head start, Logan Mailloux seems ready, etc.

And that’s not counting David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom and William Trudeau (his chances are slim, but hey) in all this.

But the real main reason why McGuire thinks this way is the fact that Lane Hutson could play less often, but under specific conditions. The same would apply to Arber Xhekaj.

Both are seen as “specialists” by McGuire and limiting their playing time wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Playing seven would allow for more guys playing each night, six defensemen in action if the Sheriff gets punished after a fight, and eight defensemen up top, if needed, in the 23-man lineup.

This would help give Mike Matheson less playing time… and with the Habs not aiming for the Cup, perhaps this year, such a format might sometimes be more useful. Watch this space.

