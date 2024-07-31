The advantages of a seven-defender format for the Canadiens in 2024-2025

The advantages of a seven-defender format for the Canadiens in 2024-2025Auteur: mjohnson
Will it happen? Possibly not, no. After all, it’s not a format that’s customary, and it’s not necessarily a format that makes defensemen happy either.
McGuire: Arber Xhekaj Is A Nuclear Deterrent! | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro July 30 2024 https://t.co/AN9BSaAk69
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 31, 2024
After all, with the Habs sure to play Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson and David Savard every night (if they’re healthy), that only leaves three other spots for the rest of us.
Playing seven once in a while (or regularly?) would give one more position to the detriment of the attack, where the depth is less… deep.
And that’s not counting David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom and William Trudeau (his chances are slim, but hey) in all this.
Both are seen as “specialists” by McGuire and limiting their playing time wouldn’t be a bad thing.
LANE HUTSON DOING LANE HUTSON THINGS FOR HIS FIRST NHL POINT.
Brendan Gallagher gives him the honour of skating to the bench for high fives first. pic.twitter.com/LT4xLBhD9U
– Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 15, 2024
This would help give Mike Matheson less playing time… and with the Habs not aiming for the Cup, perhaps this year, such a format might sometimes be more useful. Watch this space.
Overtime
– Bravo!
Ilya Kharun wins bronze in the men’s 200m butterfly and sets Canadian record time. First ever medal in butterfly 200m. First medal for a Canadian man in the pool since 2012.
– Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) July 31, 2024
– The boys !
68. pic.twitter.com/DxyR2t8EFe
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 31, 2024
– Well done.
Basketball 3 on 3 | A 2nd victory for Canada https://t.co/ekVM6zxUmH
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 31, 2024
– This is normal.
In the business, the comment comes back. https://t.co/tx7PJmhMHn
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 31, 2024