The advantages of a seven-defender format for the Canadiens in 2024-2025

What if the Canadiens played with seven defensemen regularly in 2024-2025?

Will it happen? Possibly not, no. After all, it’s not a format that’s customary, and it’s not necessarily a format that makes defensemen happy either.

McGuire: Arber Xhekaj Is A Nuclear Deterrent! | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro July 30 2024 https://t.co/AN9BSaAk69 – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 31, 2024

But Tony Marinaro and Pierre McGuire still think it could help the Flanelle.

After all, with the Habs sure to play Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson and David Savard every night (if they’re healthy), that only leaves three other spots for the rest of us.

Playing seven once in a while (or regularly?) would give one more position to the detriment of the attack, where the depth is less… deep.

Defensively, guys like Jordan Harris and Justin Barron will have to make the club as waivers become an issue. Arber Xhekaj will obviously have a position, Jayden Struble has demonstrated his know-how, Lane Hutson starts with a head start, Logan Mailloux seems ready, etc.

And that’s not counting David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom and William Trudeau (his chances are slim, but hey) in all this.

But the real main reason why McGuire thinks this way is the fact that Lane Hutson could play less often, but under specific conditions. The same would apply to Arber Xhekaj.

Both are seen as “specialists” by McGuire and limiting their playing time wouldn’t be a bad thing.

LANE HUTSON DOING LANE HUTSON THINGS FOR HIS FIRST NHL POINT. Brendan Gallagher gives him the honour of skating to the bench for high fives first. pic.twitter.com/LT4xLBhD9U – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 15, 2024

Playing seven would allow for more guys playing each night, six defensemen in action if the Sheriff gets punished after a fight, and eight defensemen up top, if needed, in the 23-man lineup.

This would help give Mike Matheson less playing time… and with the Habs not aiming for the Cup, perhaps this year, such a format might sometimes be more useful. Watch this space.

Overtime

– Bravo!

Ilya Kharun wins bronze in the men’s 200m butterfly and sets Canadian record time. First ever medal in butterfly 200m. First medal for a Canadian man in the pool since 2012. – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) July 31, 2024

– The boys !

– Well done.

Basketball 3 on 3 | A 2nd victory for Canada https://t.co/ekVM6zxUmH – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 31, 2024

– This is normal.