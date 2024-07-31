Kent Hughes is on fire.

The Canadiens’ GM has offered Kaiden Guhle a new six-year contract. The defenseman will earn $5.55 million per season from 2025 to 2031, after his entry-level contract expires.

Canadiens agree to terms on a six-season contract extension (2025-2026 to 2030-2031) with defenseman Kaiden Guhle. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/naWVy7aDn7 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 31, 2024

One year remains on his rookie contract.What this means is that the Canadiens have bought Guhle two years of autonomy and secured a beneficial contract going forward. There will be no salary squabbles.

On the other hand, Guhle secures $33.3 million right now and, despite his injury history, he’s guaranteed to hit the jackpot.

Kent Hughes has made Guhle the Habs’ highest-paid defenseman for the 2025-2026 season, the final year of Mike Matheson’s contract. The Quebecer earns $4.875 million a year for two more years via a contract signed by agent Kent Hughes.

