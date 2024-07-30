Leon Draisaitl: an eight-year contract is the most likely scenario

Just under a week ago, the Oilers hired the highly controversial Stan Bowman at the helm of the team.

He’ll have his work cut out for him, but his top priority is to sign Leon Draisaitl.

Fortunately, negotiations are going well and the two sides have until June 30, 2025 to come to an agreement before the player becomes a UFA. I imagine they’ll do everything in their power to find common ground before next season anyway. According to Bob Stauffer, a radio host covering Oilers activities, the most likely scenario is an eight-year contract. Stauffer spoke with the player’s agent recently.

“I spoke to Mike Liut (Draisaitl’s agent)… it’s going to be a 7 or 8-year deal. It’s probably going to be an 8-year deal realistically”@Bob_Stauffer @OilersNow – Adhi (@OilerAlert) July 30, 2024

Frank Seravalli agrees with this longevity because, as he said on Oilers Now, he’s always thought it would be a maximum-longevity contract. He doesn’t see the Oilers signing a bridge contract, for example.

And in any case, if that were Bowman’s offer, the player wouldn’t accept. After all, the German will soon be 29, and by signing a bridge contract, he could lose a lot of money if he slows down. And by signing for eight years, he ensures financial stability until the age of 36.

According to Seravalli, the amount should be around $13 million annually. Initially, he thought it was going to be around $14 million, but you get the sense that the center wants to stay and is willing to sacrifice a few dollars to win. Regardless of whether he signs for $13 or $14 million, he could very well become the highest-paid annual player of all time… until Connor McDavid signs his next contract, becoming an unrestricted free agent in July 2026.

Right now, Auston Matthews has the biggest salary footprint in the NHL. Nathan MacKinnon and McDavid follow closely behind.

