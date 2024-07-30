Justin Barron linked to the Oilers by a journalist covering the team

The team’s financial situation is clearing up and all its players have contracts.

I have seen the future of Edmonton Oilers RH defense and his name is Artem Zub. Or maybe two other guys. https://t.co/Z0zumJ793k – Lowetide (@Lowetide) July 30, 2024

Barron may have just signed for two years, but shortly before the contract was signed, he was linked to the Oilers.Yesterday, Oilers reporter Allan Mitchell wrote on the subject Edmonton needs help on the right side of defence and Barron is one of the backs Stan Bowman could target. Rasmus Andersson and Artem Zub are two other defenders mentioned by Mitchell.

In the case of the Habs back, he now has a nice contract (Mitchell wrote the text before knowing the details of the 52’s next pact) and his progression is worth the risk for the Oilers, according to the journalist.

Barron is a long-term acquisition, but his speed and offensive tools make him a reasonable investment for a right-hander. – Allan Mitchell

In his column, The Athletic contributor stated that, to get Zub from Ottawa, the Senators would “probably” ask for Philip Broberg, even though he’s left-handed. And later in his column, he wondered if a Broberg-Barron trade is possible.

Right-handed defensemen who can play the first four minutes are in high demand. – Allan Mitchell

Perhaps Mitchell should be reminded that the Habs and Sens also need help on the right side of the blue line (not the left)…

