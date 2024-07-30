Skip to content
Arber Xhekaj doesn’t think his operations will affect his style of play

 Auteur: mgarcia
Credit: Getty Images
This morning, the Canadiens announced that they had reached an agreement with Arber Xhekaj. The defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, signed a two-year pact at an annual salary of $1.3 million.

What we’re talking about here is a transitional contract, but also one that clarifies the salary picture in town.

And this lunchtime, Xhekaj spoke to the media about his new deal. The Sheriff, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, says he’s doing well and will be ready for training camp. Good news.

That said, it’s already been two years in a row that her season has come to a premature end due to shoulder surgery. We’re talking about one operation on each shoulder, but twice in two years is worrying.

On the other hand, it doesn’t seem to worry the defender too much. He’s the first to admit that he wants to stay healthy for a full season, but he doesn’t see his playing style changing as a result of his operations.

His operations really don’t seem to worry him.

And that’s actually good news, as it’s going to be a big season for Xhekaj. In his third year in the NHL, Xhekaj is already a young veteran among the team’s defensemen, and he knows it.

That’s why he intends to take on a bigger leadership role right from training camp. He wants to arrive at camp with confidence, and above all, he wants to guide the youngsters.

He mentioned the nonsonsense of Lane Hutson and David Reinbacher, more specifically.

In terms of his goals for the coming season, Xhekaj says he wants to improve on all levels, but above all he wants to be more disciplined. He knows that his penalties are hurting the club, and he intends to correct this aspect of his game.

Because if he wants to help the Habs reach their goal, which is to reach the playoffs (according to Xhekaj, at least), it’s something that will have to be done. Just like winning games in overtime, as the defenseman asserted.

It will be interesting to see what Xhekaj is able to do this season, as he must continue to demonstrate that he has the potential to be an important part of the Habs’ future on the blue line.

The good news, though, is that he’s doing well and thinking big for the season ahead. Now it’s up to him to reach those goals (or help his club reach them).

