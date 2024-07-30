Arber Xhekaj doesn’t think his operations will affect his style of play

This morning, the Canadiens announced that they had reached an agreement with Arber Xhekaj . The defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, signed a two-year pact at an annual salary of $1.3 million.

What we’re talking about here is a transitional contract, but also one that clarifies the salary picture in town.

And this lunchtime, Xhekaj spoke to the media about his new deal. The Sheriff, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, says he’s doing well and will be ready for training camp. Good news.

#Habs Arber Xhekaj says the rehab following his latest shoulder surgery has been going well: “I’m pretty much full ready-to-go right now. I’ve been on the ice with guys… I feel strong, I’ve been moving good weight in the gym & I’ll be back for training camp with no worries.” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) July 30, 2024

That said, it’s already been two years in a row that her season has come to a premature end due to shoulder surgery. We’re talking about one operation on each shoulder, but twice in two years is worrying.

On the other hand, it doesn’t seem to worry the defender too much. He’s the first to admit that he wants to stay healthy for a full season, but he doesn’t see his playing style changing as a result of his operations.

His operations really don’t seem to worry him.

“The fact that I’ve had surgery on both shoulders doesn’t worry me. It’s not going to change my game” – Xhekaj https://t.co/ZweKn54gem – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 30, 2024

And that’s actually good news, as it’s going to be a big season for Xhekaj. In his third year in the NHL, Xhekaj is already a young veteran among the team’s defensemen, and he knows it.

That’s why he intends to take on a bigger leadership role right from training camp. He wants to arrive at camp with confidence, and above all, he wants to guide the youngsters.

#Habs Arber Xhekaj on his mindset heading into this fall’s training camp: “I’m not going to be coming into camp scared or nervous… you’ve been here for 2 years, you have to be a leader for the young guys to show them and set the tone…” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) July 30, 2024

He mentioned the nonsonsense of Lane Hutson and David Reinbacher, more specifically.In terms of his goals for the coming season, Xhekaj says he wants to improve on all levels, but above all he wants to be more disciplined. He knows that his penalties are hurting the club, and he intends to correct this aspect of his game.

Because if he wants to help the Habs reach their goal, which is to reach the playoffs (according to Xhekaj, at least), it’s something that will have to be done. Just like winning games in overtime, as the defenseman asserted.

#Habs Arber Xhekaj: “we’re a very close team inside the room, we love to play for each other and we’re on the right path here. We’re trying really hard to get to where we need to go so we’re all excited; from game 1 to game 82, our goal is nothing less than to make the playoffs” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) July 30, 2024

It will be interesting to see what Xhekaj is able to do this season, as he must continue to demonstrate that he has the potential to be an important part of the Habs’ future on the blue line.

The good news, though, is that he’s doing well and thinking big for the season ahead. Now it’s up to him to reach those goals (or help his club reach them).

Overtime

– The Hurricanes (and Canadiens) legend will have his number retired.

No Hurricane will ever wear No. 12 again pic.twitter.com/3IY1M3UTVj – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 30, 2024

– He’s under contract for the coming season, so there’s less of a rush. But we agree that Kent Hughes must want to sort that out too.

Kaiden Guhle watching Justin Barron & Arber Xhekaj getting their Habs contract extensions pic.twitter.com/sXt7KpaXyT – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 30, 2024

– Things should start moving soon in the MLB. Remember that teams have until 6pm tonight to complete transactions.

Trading Kevin Kiermaier should be a priority. https://t. co/t51qVJaI6g – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 30, 2024

– Quite an image.