From the MHL to the NHL: a first for Ivan Demidov

Ivan Demidov’s situation in Russia is rather nebulous at the moment. We still don’t know whether SKA St-Petersburg will make room for him in their line-up.

If the answer is no, there are a number of options open to the Russian club. They could sell him to a VHL or MHL team to continue his development. A loan to a KHL team could also be an option.

And of course, the Tricolore will be keeping a close eye on the situation, as they may want to get involved in the process of bringing their young player to North America. The Gazette’s Stu Cowan expects the Habs to begin negotiations if the situation becomes favorable.

The Montreal Gazette’s Stu Cowan on Ivan Demidov’s situation with SKA in the KHL. pic.twitter.com/xJNajAVpLO – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 22, 2024

Fun Fact: No player has EVER gone straight from the MHL to the NHL. It would be a similar jump as someone coming out of the BCHL and into the NHL. The Habs would be foolish to rush Demidov (if it’s even possible contractually). – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) July 22, 2024

If the Habs could pull this off and Demidov made the jump to the big club this year, it would be a first.In the history of hockey, no player has made the leap from the MHL to the NHL directly.

This fact illustrates two different realities. We’re a long way from seeing him in uniform with the Habs in 2024-2025, and we can also realize that there’s a long way to go between the Russian junior league and the NHL.

We can argue for a long time about the real strength of this league, but there’s a reason why it’s never been done before.

Demidov is certainly an exceptional talent, but the NHL option could be there for him too. We can be excited by his talent and his possible ceiling, but we must also remain realistic and tell ourselves that the stairway is high for him and that he still has work to do to play regularly in North America.

One thing’s for sure: the next few weeks will be decisive for Demidov’s short-term future and will be interesting to cover.

