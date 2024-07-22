From the MHL to the NHL: a first for Ivan Demidov

From the MHL to the NHL: a first for Ivan DemidovAuteur: mgarcia
Ivan Demidov’s situation in Russia is rather nebulous at the moment. We still don’t know whether SKA St-Petersburg will make room for him in their line-up.
And of course, the Tricolore will be keeping a close eye on the situation, as they may want to get involved in the process of bringing their young player to North America. The Gazette’s Stu Cowan expects the Habs to begin negotiations if the situation becomes favorable.
The Montreal Gazette’s Stu Cowan on Ivan Demidov’s situation with SKA in the KHL.
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 22, 2024
Fun Fact: No player has EVER gone straight from the MHL to the NHL.
It would be a similar jump as someone coming out of the BCHL and into the NHL.
The Habs would be foolish to rush Demidov (if it’s even possible contractually).
– Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) July 22, 2024
This fact illustrates two different realities. We’re a long way from seeing him in uniform with the Habs in 2024-2025, and we can also realize that there’s a long way to go between the Russian junior league and the NHL.
We can argue for a long time about the real strength of this league, but there’s a reason why it’s never been done before.
One thing’s for sure: the next few weeks will be decisive for Demidov’s short-term future and will be interesting to cover.
