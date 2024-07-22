Martin Necas: Carolina journalist (The Athletic) considers one-year contract

Martin Necas: Carolina journalist (The Athletic) considers one-year contractAuteur: sjones
A sign & trade is also a possibility to facilitate a transaction.
Cory Lavalette doesn’t think he’s a perfect fit for the Canes.
According to him, it would be a one-year contract, as the two clans aren’t looking for a long-term deal.
“I think it will fall in the range of $5.5m-$6m on a one-year deal. I’m not sure either side is looking to go long-term. Necas wants to play center, but I don’t think that will happen based on how Brind’amour wants his centers to play,” @corylav on Necas contract. @Sports1440
At first glance, the salary per year seems low, even if it’s only for one year.
Lavalette also mentioned that he’d love to see a fastest skater competition between Connor McDavid and Necas.
“He’s so fast with the puck, but watching him fold up and not tighten up defensively can be frustrating. If he wants to play in Carolina, he’ll have to understand that he has to play intensely with and without the puck.” – Cory Lavalette
Necas wants a bigger role and wants to play center, but that’s not the style of play Rod Brind’Amour is going to get you big minutes at center, as Lavalette points out.
He’ll have to take on more responsibility if he’s to become the best version of himself.
