Martin Necas: Carolina journalist (The Athletic) considers one-year contract

The case of Martin Necas in Carolina is truly intriguing.The 25-year-old forward, who is a restricted free agent, is still without a contract.There have been trade rumors in recent weeks, but a signing would be more plausible than an exchange of his negotiating rights.

A sign & trade is also a possibility to facilitate a transaction.

Today, on Sports 1440 during the Jason Gregor Show, a reporter from The Athletic covering the Carolina Hurricanes spoke with Gregor about Necas.To listen to the full episode, click here

Cory Lavalette doesn’t think he’s a perfect fit for the Canes.

However, he did give his thoughts on what a contract between the two clans might look like.

According to him, it would be a one-year contract, as the two clans aren’t looking for a long-term deal.

“I think it will fall in the range of $5.5m-$6m on a one-year deal. I’m not sure either side is looking to go long-term. Necas wants to play center, but I don’t think that will happen based on how Brind’amour wants his centers to play,” @corylav on Necas contract. @Sports1440 – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) July 22, 2024

In addition, the annual salary would be around $5.5 to $6 million.

At first glance, the salary per year seems low, even if it’s only for one year.

However, when you look at the details, it makes sense.As Lavalette mentions, Necas has excellent offensive potential.He could be a regular 30-goal scorer and a player approaching the point-per-game mark on a regular basis.Watching him skate with the puck is breathtaking.

Lavalette also mentioned that he’d love to see a fastest skater competition between Connor McDavid and Necas.

“He’s so fast with the puck, but watching him fold up and not tighten up defensively can be frustrating. If he wants to play in Carolina, he’ll have to understand that he has to play intensely with and without the puck.” – Cory Lavalette

Defensively, however, things are looking bleak.

Necas wants a bigger role and wants to play center, but that’s not the style of play Rod Brind’Amour is going to get you big minutes at center, as Lavalette points out.

He’ll have to take on more responsibility if he’s to become the best version of himself.

