Calder Trophy: Lane Hutson could be a candidate
Already, the Tricolore’s core is very young, and several other youngsters are growing up and will want to carve out a place for themselves with the big club in the near future.
Fans can’t wait to see defensemen Logan Mailloux, David Reinbacher and Lane Hutson in the blue, white and red.
For my part, Hutson is the prospect I’m most looking forward to seeing with the Tricolore, regardless of position.
I don’t see why not, apart from the extra defenseman.
At first glance, there’s no room in the Habs line-up for a Hutson, since the surplus is always there, especially on the left side.
Justin Barron and Jordan Harris, among others, will have to go through the waivers if they don’t make the club by the start of the season.
Trading them would be a priority if management decides they are no longer part of the team’s future plans.
Although they’re young and don’t command a big salary, teams won’t want to pay a lot for a player who could end up in the waivers.
I don’t think the Habs will get more than a 3ᵉ round or 4ᵉ round pick for one of these two defensemen, given the circumstances.
We’ll have to wait until Hutson’s training camp to find out where he stands in the organization’s hierarchy of defensemen.
We have to ask ourselves if it’s better for his development to be rushed in the NHL, rather than playing big minutes in Laval and fine-tuning his game.
If he makes the club this fall, he’ll definitely be one to watch for in the Calder race.
