Potential transaction: Patrik Laine is back in training

Patrik Laine has had some personal problems in his life over the past year.

He had to go through the NHL Assistance Program to help himself, and he hasn’t yet been cleared to leave said program.

This (in part) explains why the Blue Jackets haven’t traded him yet.

Don Waddell said he was going to be patient with his forward, and there’s a lot of uncertainty in the file because in Columbus, we don’t know when Laine will get the green light from the NHL to return to the game.

But now, videos have been posted on social networks showing the Finn training on an artificial turf surface.

He’s obviously getting better, and we’re wondering if this could help things get moving again soon.

It’s interesting because when you look at the video footage, you notice that Laine is training with NFL players.

Does he want to switch sports and start football this summer?All kidding aside, the fact that Laine is back in training is good news.

It indicates that he’s focused on the upcoming season and, more importantly, that he has the strength to get out of the house to improve his fitness.

It’s a good step forward, at least. And that’s the important thing with a player who has to call on the NHL’s assistance program.

The process may take longer for some, because humans are all different, but we mustn’t rush things either. There’s no point.

Let’s wait and see if his health improves to the point where he can leave the NHL program, because that would help things in terms of a possible transaction.

In closing, let’s note thatthe guys at Marqueur have also processed the news.

Overtime

– Good thing the King is here!

LeBron James ensures that the United States keeps a perfect record in preparation, but just barely again. 92-88 over defending World Cup champion Germany. The Olympic tournament gets underway Saturday, and it’s going to be far from a royal procession. https://t.co/Ej3AEfuNYd – Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) July 22, 2024

– In the unusual news category… :

Snoop Dogg will carry the Olympic flame near Paris on Fridayhttps://t.co/D1cVSCvofT – RDS (@RDSca) July 22, 2024

– It’s going to be beautiful!

Check out the new home of the Calgary Flames: Scotia Place pic.twitter.com/j0JR4NQVaA – BarDown (@BarDown) July 22, 2024

– Yep.