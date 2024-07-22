Florian Xhekaj is fearless: he wants to play in the NHL this season

Expectations weren’t necessarily high when the Canadiens selected Florian Xhekaj with the 101st pick (fourth round) of the 2023 draft.

Since last summer, however, things have changed.

Why? Because the forward has progressed at an impressive pace. He was excellent in the OHL in 23-24 and we even saw him rack up the goals as if he had an innate talent for scoring. That’s not what we were saying after his selection last summer.

Florian will be heading into fall training camp with a single goal in mind: to impress the management of the Montreal organization.

Ultimately, we’ve heard several times in recent weeks that he could start the season in Laval, in the AHL.

We know he has qualities that could fit in with the pro style of play, and that’s why he’ll be one of the most interesting players to watch at camp.

But Florian doesn’t just want to make the jump to the pros.

He wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps: he wants to play in Montreal next season.

I’m confident. I want to be with the Montreal Canadiens this year. That’s why I’m here. – Stu Cowan

My column on Canadiens forward prospect Florian Xhekaj, who is looking like the “unicorn” Nick Bobrov – the #Habs co-director of amateur scouting – believed he was before he was drafted. #HabsIO: https://t.co/9hmhJ76isO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) July 16, 2024

He told Stu Cowan:We know Florian as a hockey player.We know what he can bring to the rink, especially after seeing him be so good in Brantford last season.

But the more you get to know Florian Xhekaj’s personality, there’s one aspect that really stands out, and I’m talking about his self-confidence.

He saw his brother make it to the NHL out of junior, and that seems to have motivated him like never before.

Florian wants to follow in Arber’s footsteps, and he’s doing everything he can to make it happen…

And that’s what, in my eyes, could allow him to evolve quickly in the NHL, because he’s working hard to reach his goal.

But it’s up to him to prove himself. It’s not because he’s handsome and slender that the Canadiens should roll out the red carpet for him…

Overtime

But the good news is that Florian knows exactly what to do to impress Habs management.Arber paved the way for him, after all.

