This is it. It’s done.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have finally revealed the identity of their new head coach.

We’re talking about Dean Evason. The team made the announcement on X :

GOT OUR GUY We’ve named Dean Evason as our new head coach! We’re thrilled to welcome Dean and his wife Jen to the #CBJ family! https://t.co/BMpvXKi4yc pic.twitter.com/muZyWKBA47 – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 22, 2024

More details to come…