Julien BriseBois: his job could be in jeopardy this season

Bolts GM Julien BriseBois has remade much of his roster, putting more pressure on himself than anyone else to succeed, says Adam Proteau: https://t.co/UhWWFQ56eW
– The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 14, 2024
Julien BriseBois: his job could be in jeopardy this seasonAuteur: jdavis
Indeed, having a team that stays at the top of the NHL for several seasons as one of the league’s top teams really doesn’t happen with a snap of the fingers.
And if there’s one general manager who has been able to put together an excellent, competitive team over several seasons, it’s Quebec’s Julien BriseBois.
Many would say that he was lucky to succeed Steve Yzerman’s good work, but when you look at the rebuilding that Yzerman has done and is still doing in Detroit, you realize that in the end, Yzerman isn’t as good as we thought, and therefore, BriseBois has a lot more to do with the Lightning’s success.
Indeed, he’ll be on the hot seat this season, depending on the team’s success, a team he’s greatly changed.
However, in recent months and years, the Lightning GM has made some very questionable “moves”, starting with the trade to acquire Tanner Jeannot.
In short, the Lightning will look completely different from what we’re used to, and that could mean the loss of the Lightning GM.
Time is running out for this core, which has just lost two years in a row in the first round, and Tampa Bay could very well decide to move on by replacing BriseBois if the new face of the team doesn’t perform this season.
To find out more, read The Hockey News’ excellent article here.
