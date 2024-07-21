Habs to travel 17,000 kilometers more than Senators next year

Habs to travel 17,000 kilometers more than Senators next yearAuteur: cbrown
The discrepancies are quite significant, but there’s a (too) big gap between two clubs in particular: the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators.
The Canadiens travelling over 10000 miles more than the Senators is pretty weird, considering how close they are to each other. https://t.co/UuDwJLANM6
– Conor McKenna (@mckennaconor) July 21, 2024
That’s a difference of almost 17,000 kilometers (16,898,112 kilometers to be exact).
There shouldn’t be such a big difference in the distance covered in a season between the two clubs.
What’s more, Ottawa doesn’t have direct flights everywhere either, which makes it even more intriguing.
It seems that the Tricolore’s trips out West are less well planned than those of the Senators.
Unfortunately for them, they’re in a very bad position, as they’re alone in the Central South.
I find it rather interesting that there’s an 11,000-kilometre difference between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.
