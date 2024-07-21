Habs to travel 17,000 kilometers more than Senators next year

To play in the National Hockey League, team members must be prepared to sacrifice a few important things in their lives.One of the main sacrifices is that they must be away from their families most of the time.The distance flown between each destination is quite impressive.Recently, Thomas Nertico, a statistician specializing in baseball and hockey, revealed the distance each club will have to travel for the coming season

The discrepancies are quite significant, but there’s a (too) big gap between two clubs in particular: the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators.

The Canadiens travelling over 10000 miles more than the Senators is pretty weird, considering how close they are to each other. https://t.co/UuDwJLANM6 – Conor McKenna (@mckennaconor) July 21, 2024

As can be seen in the tweet above, the Canadiens (43,300 miles) will have to travel 10,500 more miles by plane in 2024-25 than the Sens (32,800 miles).

That’s a difference of almost 17,000 kilometers (16,898,112 kilometers to be exact).

Yet the two clubs are very close to each other.It should be pointed out that Ottawa is positioned between two clubs (the Habs and the Toronto Maple Leafs), while the Tricolore is at one end of the circuit (Northeast).On the other hand, there are only about 200 kilometers between Montreal and Kanata, the Ottawa neighborhood where the Senators play.

There shouldn’t be such a big difference in the distance covered in a season between the two clubs.

What’s more, Ottawa doesn’t have direct flights everywhere either, which makes it even more intriguing.

It seems that the Tricolore’s trips out West are less well planned than those of the Senators.

And what about the poor Dallas Stars, who will have to travel over 91,000 kilometers this season (56,700 miles).

Unfortunately for them, they’re in a very bad position, as they’re alone in the Central South.

I find it rather interesting that there’s an 11,000-kilometre difference between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

Overtime

We really need to increase the number of games within the division to reduce this absurd distance travelled by athletes and management.

