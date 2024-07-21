Another Flyers prospect wants nothing more to do with the club

I don’t know what’s going on in Philadelphia, but the Flyers don’t seem to be making the right decisions since Daniel Brière took over.

It seems that the selection of Jett Luchanko at No. 13 was not well received by the fans…

And opposing players.

And let’s not forget that Brière had traded his 12th pick to the Wild, who decided to select a very promising defenseman, Zeev Buium.

Not only are selections controversial, but the prospects selected want nothing to do with continuing their journey in the City of Brotherly Love. This was the case with Cutter Gauthier, who was traded, and more recently, goaltender Alexei Kolosov confirmed he no longer wanted to be part of this organization.According to Russian media outlet Sport-Express (subsequently picked up by TVA Sports), the Russian goalkeeper has asked his KHL team Dynamo Minsk to help him get out of his contract with the Flyers.Just over a year ago, Kolosov had signed his three-year entry-level contract.

Now, is his decision to break his contract due to the fact that he’ll have to compete with Samuel Ersson, 24, and Ivan Fedotov, 27, for the number-one spot, or because he simply doesn’t want to bring himself to North America?

Kolosov, 22, played two games in the AHL in 2023-2024. He posted an efficiency average of .885 and a goals-against average of 3.03. He was very effective in the KHL, where in 47 regular-season games, his stats were significantly higher (2.39 goals-against average and .907 GAA).

