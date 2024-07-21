Another Flyers prospect wants nothing more to do with the club

Another Flyers prospect wants nothing more to do with the clubAuteur: esmith
I don’t know what’s going on in Philadelphia, but the Flyers don’t seem to be making the right decisions since Daniel Brière took over.
It seems that the selection of Jett Luchanko at No. 13 was not well received by the fans…
And let’s not forget that Brière had traded his 12th pick to the Wild, who decided to select a very promising defenseman, Zeev Buium.
Now, is his decision to break his contract due to the fact that he’ll have to compete with Samuel Ersson, 24, and Ivan Fedotov, 27, for the number-one spot, or because he simply doesn’t want to bring himself to North America?
Overtime
– Optimist” and “Penguins” in the same sentence?
There is a lot of doom and gloom surrounding the #LetsGoPens these days – and understandably so. But there may still be a sliver of hope.
– Good news.
– Good luck to the Canadians.
– He’s back.
Zachary Émond will be back for a second season!
The man who completed two consecutive regular-season shutouts last year will make a valuable contribution defending the felines’ cage!
