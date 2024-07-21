Skip to content
News

THN goalie rankings: the Canadiens “may” have a number one goalie

 Auteur: dmiller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
THN goalie rankings: the Canadiens “may” have a number one goalie
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

For the past few days, The Hockey News has been having fun classifying each team’s key players and including them in specific categories.

Forwards were ranked first, followed by defensemen. And today, it was the goalies’ turn.

According to the site, the Canadiens are among the eight teams with a “maybe” number-one goalie. Samuel Montembeault is beginning to be recognized throughout the NHL.

Petr Mrazek (Blackhawks), Stuart Skinner (Oilers), Darcy Kuemper (Kings), Tristan Jarry (Penguins), Joey Daccord (Kraken), Connor Ingram (Coyotes) and Charlie Lindgren (Capitals) are the other goalies included in the category.

The Habs may need a number-one defenseman (according to THN), but at least they may have a number-one center in Nick Suzuki and a number-one goalie in Samuel Montembeault. Does the club maybe have a number one left winger or a REAL number one left winger in Juraj Slafkovsky?

I can’t wait to see.

As far as Montembeault is concerned, he’s clearly the number one in the line-up. He still has a three-year contract, and Cayden Primeau is there to accommodate him, not to steal his job. The columnist in THN’s article seems to feel the same way, as Montreal is not in the “team with two goalkeepers fighting for the number-one role” category.

Here are the clubs in this category:

  • Buffalo Sabres – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Devon Levi
  • Carolina Hurricanes – Frederik Andersen or Pyotr Kochetkov
  • New York Islanders – Ilya Sorokin or Semyon Varlamov
  • Philadelphia Flyers – Samuel Ersson or Ivan Fedotov
  • Toronto Maple Leafs – Joseph Woll or Anthony Stolarz
Four other teams are in the category of clubs needing a masked man right now: the Red Wings, Blue Jackets, Flames and Sharks.

Overtime

– Well done.

– Well done.

– He’s still very good.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content