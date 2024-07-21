THN goalie rankings: the Canadiens “may” have a number one goalie

For the past few days, The Hockey News has been having fun classifying each team’s key players and including them in specific categories.

Forwards were ranked first, followed by defensemen. And today, it was the goalies’ turn.

According to the site, the Canadiens are among the eight teams with a “maybe” number-one goalie. Samuel Montembeault is beginning to be recognized throughout the NHL.

I can’t wait to see.

As far as Montembeault is concerned, he’s clearly the number one in the line-up. He still has a three-year contract, and Cayden Primeau is there to accommodate him, not to steal his job. The columnist in THN’s article seems to feel the same way, as Montreal is not in the “team with two goalkeepers fighting for the number-one role” category.

Buffalo Sabres – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Devon Levi

Carolina Hurricanes – Frederik Andersen or Pyotr Kochetkov

New York Islanders – Ilya Sorokin or Semyon Varlamov

Philadelphia Flyers – Samuel Ersson or Ivan Fedotov

Toronto Maple Leafs – Joseph Woll or Anthony Stolarz

Overtime

Here are the clubs in this category:Four other teams are in the category of clubs needing a masked man right now: the Red Wings, Blue Jackets, Flames and Sharks.

