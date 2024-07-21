Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (already) injured

In recent years, the Canadiens have not been spared from injury.

Well, the 2024-2025 season hasn’t even begun, and already a player has fallen in battle.

As reported by Mathieu Paradis, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard injured his lower body in a sporting event involving current and former Rocket players.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard injured his lower body at a sporting event involving current and former Rocket players. Reportedly a lower-body injury. @Toutsurlehockey – Mathieu Paradis (@mat_paradis) July 21, 2024

And as mentioned in Paradis’ All About Hockey piece, it would be the same leg as last year.

Remember that he missed just under four weeks, having originally been expected to missfour.

We hope it’s not too serious, and that it won’t prevent him from starting the season in top form. We know that his position is far from assured, and from the start of training camp, he’ll have to be at 100% to get a job and keep it.

And should this injury prove more serious, it could open the door to one of the team’s most recent acquisitions Alex Barré-Boulet. The two Quebecers, who play the same position, will be battling it out for a position on the left, starting in September. We know that there should only be one place for both of them.

After a dazzling rookie half-season in which RHP, no longer able to avoid the waivers, scored 14 goals in 34 games, he slowed down somewhat in 2023-2024. Injuries didn’t help his cause, but he only hit the target twice.

And this season, it would be an understatement to say that this was a very big year for him. On July 1, 2025, he will become a restricted free agent, eligible for arbitration.

