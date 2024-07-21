Skip to content
Russian NHL stars vs. KHL stars: it ended in a draw

While the National Hockey League’s off-season is in full swing, and we’re currently going through the most boring weeks of the off-season, the Russian players are having fun.

Indeed, yesterday in Russia, there was a very interesting match to watch, as the Russian NHL All-Stars took on the Russian KHL All-Stars.

The game was organized by the KHL and featured a number of big names, including Alex Ovechkin, Artemi Panarin and Ilya Kovalchuk.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Bogdan Konyushkov also took part in the match.

In short, this was a game to keep an eye on, and in the end, we were treated to quite a spectacle.

The game ended in an 8-8 draw, in a great goaltending duel. #Sarcasm

The match was played to a full house, with the CSKA Arena in Moscow packed to the rafters.

The 8-8 scoreline may seem surprising considering that the Russian NHL stars should clearly be better than those of the KHL, but let’s not forget that in the end, this is a charity match.

The players were there to put on a show, and Artemi Panarin understood that.

He tried to make a “Michigan goal” while on a breakaway in front of the goalkeeper, and it came very close to working.

Panarin really enjoyed himself in this game, as he scored several points along with Evgeni Malkin and Alex Ovechkin.

In short, this match was a great idea that ultimately turned out to be a real success, while it was an excellent show.

Let’s see if this event will take place again next year and if other leagues will take the initiative to do something similar.

It might also be interesting to see the NHL’s Finnish stars take on those of the Liiga, or to see the NHL’s Swedish stars take on those of the SHL.

