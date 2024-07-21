Russian NHL stars vs. KHL stars: it ended in a draw

While the National Hockey League’s off-season is in full swing, and we’re currently going through the most boring weeks of the off-season, the Russian players are having fun.

I translated the rosters for the upcoming NHL VS KHL charity game, which will be played on July 20, 2024 at 15:00 (MSK), 8:00 AM (EST), and will air on Match TV. Looks like the @Canes have quite a few current (and former) stars on both of these teams! Excited to see how it goes! pic.twitter.com/1eEAjBIQNb – Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) July 17, 2024

Russian players had an NHL vs KHL All-Star charity game today featuring players such as Ovechkin, Malkin & Panarin Habs prospect Bogdan Konyushkov was in the lineup for the KHL All-Stars. pic.twitter.com/CmAFOd9zOW – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 20, 2024

The Russian stars from KHL and NHL took part in a charity game in front of a sellout crowd at CSKA Arena in Moscow. The final score is 8:8 pic.twitter.com/uHlXYxyx9a – KHL (@khl_eng) July 20, 2024

Indeed, yesterday in Russia, there was a very interesting match to watch, as the Russian NHL All-Stars took on the Russian KHL All-Stars.The game was organized by the KHL and featured a number of big names, including Alex Ovechkin, Artemi Panarin and Ilya Kovalchuk.Montreal Canadiens prospect Bogdan Konyushkov also took part in the match.In short, this was a game to keep an eye on, and in the end, we were treated to quite a spectacle.The game ended in an 8-8 draw, in a great goaltending duel. #SarcasmThe match was played to a full house, with the CSKA Arena in Moscow packed to the rafters.

The 8-8 scoreline may seem surprising considering that the Russian NHL stars should clearly be better than those of the KHL, but let’s not forget that in the end, this is a charity match.

The players were there to put on a show, and Artemi Panarin understood that.

He tried to make a “Michigan goal” while on a breakaway in front of the goalkeeper, and it came very close to working.

Artemi Panarin just tried to pull off a WILD move in the KHL v NHL all-star game (via @HockeyNewsHub) pic.twitter.com/ofQjWcE46w – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 20, 2024

Malkin with a nice pickpocket pass to himself on the boards dish to Panarin to get an apple in the NHL v. KHL All-Star Match for charity today. pic.twitter.com/D2bbBc780p – Kelsey Surmacz (@kelsey_surmacz4) July 20, 2024

Ovechkin scores from Panarin’s assist in the NHL vs KHL Russian stars charity game #ALLCAPS #NYR pic.twitter.com/TAVe0xM0Zm – Daria Tuboltseva (@DariaTuboltseva) July 20, 2024

Panarin really enjoyed himself in this game, as he scored several points along with Evgeni Malkin and Alex Ovechkin.In short, this match was a great idea that ultimately turned out to be a real success, while it was an excellent show.

Let’s see if this event will take place again next year and if other leagues will take the initiative to do something similar.

It might also be interesting to see the NHL’s Finnish stars take on those of the Liiga, or to see the NHL’s Swedish stars take on those of the SHL.

Overtime

Personally I think it’s going to be a lot harder bringing Bogdan Konyushkov over to North America than Ivan Demidov. Konyushkov is already a KHL captain, and has a much longer contract in place (until May 31st 2026). Demidov has to just play out the season. – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) July 20, 2024

