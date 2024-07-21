Russian NHL stars vs. KHL stars: it ended in a draw

I translated the rosters for the upcoming NHL VS KHL charity game, which will be played on July 20, 2024 at 15:00 (MSK), 8:00 AM (EST), and will air on Match TV.
Looks like the @Canes have quite a few current (and former) stars on both of these teams! Excited to see how it goes! pic.twitter.com/1eEAjBIQNb
– Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) July 17, 2024
Russian NHL stars vs. KHL stars: it ended in a drawAuteur: ataylor
While the National Hockey League’s off-season is in full swing, and we’re currently going through the most boring weeks of the off-season, the Russian players are having fun.
Russian players had an NHL vs KHL All-Star charity game today featuring players such as Ovechkin, Malkin & Panarin
Habs prospect Bogdan Konyushkov was in the lineup for the KHL All-Stars. pic.twitter.com/CmAFOd9zOW
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 20, 2024
The Russian stars from KHL and NHL took part in a charity game in front of a sellout crowd at CSKA Arena in Moscow.
The final score is 8:8 pic.twitter.com/uHlXYxyx9a
– KHL (@khl_eng) July 20, 2024
The 8-8 scoreline may seem surprising considering that the Russian NHL stars should clearly be better than those of the KHL, but let’s not forget that in the end, this is a charity match.
He tried to make a “Michigan goal” while on a breakaway in front of the goalkeeper, and it came very close to working.
Artemi Panarin just tried to pull off a WILD move in the KHL v NHL all-star game
(via @HockeyNewsHub) pic.twitter.com/ofQjWcE46w
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 20, 2024
Malkin with a nice pickpocket pass to himself on the boards dish to Panarin to get an apple in the NHL v. KHL All-Star Match for charity today. pic.twitter.com/D2bbBc780p
– Kelsey Surmacz (@kelsey_surmacz4) July 20, 2024
Ovechkin scores from Panarin’s assist in the NHL vs KHL Russian stars charity game #ALLCAPS #NYR pic.twitter.com/TAVe0xM0Zm
– Daria Tuboltseva (@DariaTuboltseva) July 20, 2024
Let’s see if this event will take place again next year and if other leagues will take the initiative to do something similar.
It might also be interesting to see the NHL’s Finnish stars take on those of the Liiga, or to see the NHL’s Swedish stars take on those of the SHL.
Overtime
– Indeed.
Personally I think it’s going to be a lot harder bringing Bogdan Konyushkov over to North America than Ivan Demidov. Konyushkov is already a KHL captain, and has a much longer contract in place (until May 31st 2026). Demidov has to just play out the season.
– Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) July 20, 2024
– This is pretty pathetic.
CF MTL in MLS this year: 6 wins in 25 games.
Clearly not enough.
(We won’t talk about the Canadian championship if you don’t mind)
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 21, 2024
CF MTL players on this footage… https://t. co/gT8TKSjLQk
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 21, 2024
– A first career podium for Oscar Piastri!
McLaren domination in Hungary!https://t.co/NRkVETVNxa pic.twitter.com/k3pFEjNjhq
– RDS (@RDSca) July 21, 2024
– A very nice gesture from Lando Norris.
NORRIS LETS PIASTRI THROUGH!
Finally, after laps of pleading from the team, Lando lets Oscar past with just 3 laps to go.#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/DFjS9F6AEj
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 21, 2024
– It wasn’t Max Vertsappen’s day.
Things are not all well and good in the Verstappen & Red Bull camp. #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/i4KD2m8gRK
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 21, 2024
VERSTAPPEN GOES AIRBORNE!
The championship leader locks up into Turn 1 and makes contact with Hamilton.
MEANWHILE… Norris is not giving up the lead after multiple calls from the team to let Piastri through.#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/v9uKKR8bN2
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 21, 2024