“It would be a dream if the Habs drafted me” – Michael Hage

If there’s one thing all sports fans love, it’s behind-the-scenes footage of any event, be it a game or a draft.

Luckily for us hockey fans, every year the National Hockey League usually releases a big behind-the-scenes video of the draft a few weeks after the actual event.Well, this year is no exception, as the NHL has released an excellent 47-minute draft video that gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the selections of various prospects.

Among those prospects who were followed by NHL cameras was Michael Hage, the Montreal Canadiens prospect who was drafted 21ᵉ overall.

And in the behind-the-scenes video of the draft, you can catch a glimpse of Hage and his family (mainly his mother) moments before his name is called by Nick Brobov.

You can really feel the stress Hage and his mother are under, and how much they’re hoping the Habs will be his team.

In fact, as soon as the Habs management stood up, you could see Hage turn to his mother and ask if he’d be their choice, because for him, it would be a dream come true.

“You think they’ll take me? This would be a dream” Michael Hage, moments before getting picked by the #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fZlsQgRO2y – The Habitant (@the_habitant) July 21, 2024

Indeed, we really witness a touching moment, as Hage holds his mother’s hand very tightly and clearly tells her that it would be a dream if the Habs selected him with their 21ᵉ pick.

Why would it be a dream?Well, because Hage grew up a Montreal Canadiens fan with his father, who sadly passed away this year.

It’s an event that has obviously shaken the family, which explains why the Habs selection has affected Hage and his family so much.

It’s a moment that clearly gives you chills, especially when you hear Hage’s mother talking into her son’s ear as she hugs him after the selection.

“It’s a sign from God baby, you know that.” – Rania Hage, Michael’s mother

In short, it was a truly touching moment in this behind-the-scenes video from the NHL.

I highly recommend listening to the whole thing, it’s really worth it.

