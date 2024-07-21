“It would be a dream if the Habs drafted me” – Michael Hage

“You think they’ll take me? This would be a dream”
Michael Hage, moments before getting picked by the #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fZlsQgRO2y
– The Habitant (@the_habitant) July 21, 2024
“It would be a dream if the Habs drafted me” – Michael HageAuteur: mgarcia
If there’s one thing all sports fans love, it’s behind-the-scenes footage of any event, be it a game or a draft.
Among those prospects who were followed by NHL cameras was Michael Hage, the Montreal Canadiens prospect who was drafted 21ᵉ overall.
You can really feel the stress Hage and his mother are under, and how much they’re hoping the Habs will be his team.
In fact, as soon as the Habs management stood up, you could see Hage turn to his mother and ask if he’d be their choice, because for him, it would be a dream come true.
Indeed, we really witness a touching moment, as Hage holds his mother’s hand very tightly and clearly tells her that it would be a dream if the Habs selected him with their 21ᵉ pick.
It’s an event that has obviously shaken the family, which explains why the Habs selection has affected Hage and his family so much.
It’s a moment that clearly gives you chills, especially when you hear Hage’s mother talking into her son’s ear as she hugs him after the selection.
“It’s a sign from God baby, you know that.” – Rania Hage, Michael’s mother
I highly recommend listening to the whole thing, it’s really worth it.
Overtime
– Clearly.
Is Sergio Perez on the hot seat after Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying?
VIDEO: https://t.co/hAawL0useS pic.twitter.com/ZNYNhHbmK5
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 21, 2024
– What a start!
PIASTRI TAKES THE LEAD OFF THE START!
The Australian gets the jump makes a move to the inside of Norris into Turn 1. Verstappen slots into 2nd, but gained a position off the track.#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/ymm82lwBSE
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 21, 2024
– To be continued. This could potentially be Quebec’s Zachary Émond.
13TH SIGNING OF THE SEASON 24-25
Can you guess which goalie it is?
The player will be announced today at 3pm!#Lions3R #ForgedTogether pic.twitter.com/Op0d14GUja
– Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) July 21, 2024
– Read more.
Six NHL Veterans Without a Stanley Cup and One Year Left On Their Deals https://t.co/kX8mVWpsdh
– Spector’s Hockey (@SpectorsHockey) July 21, 2024
– Let’s hope for his sake that he’ll be able to reach his full potential after a year on the NHL’s assistance program.
Spencer Knight has had an interesting path since being selected in the first round back in 2019, but now he’s back with the Panthers and still considered by many as one of the top goalie prospects out there.
Story @TheHockeyNews https://t.co/DWA6K1nkOe
– David Dwork (@DavidDwork) July 21, 2024