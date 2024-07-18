Carey Price’s former fitness trainer prosecuted

Carey Price’s former fitness trainer prosecutedAuteur: ewilson
Among the people around the former goalkeeper was Jean-François Gaudreau. We’re talking about a physical trainer who worked with many people, including Carey and Angela Price as well as Georges St-Pierre and Olivier Aubin-Mercier.
However, Jean-François Gaudreau is currently in trouble on the heels of the bankruptcy (2023) of the XPN training center on the South Shore.
Mathieu Boulay of the Journal de Montréal reports.
Bankruptcy of Centre XPN Rive-Sud: athletes, including field hockey player Nicolas Deslauriers, sue their former partner – Mathieu Boulay, Journal de Montréal
Nicolas Deslauriers, Patrick Côté, Maxim Noreau and Kuno Wittmer are those who have a bone to pick with Jean-François Gaudreau. The four men have invested money in his center, but they feel that the conditions under which they invested do not reflect reality.
XPN’s business model has never been profitable for anyone other than JFG and Gaudreau. – Excerpt from the lawsuit against Jean-François Gaudreau
We’ll see how far this goes, but at this point, it shouldn’t affect Price. The Habs veteran worked with Gaudreau, but was not associated with him.
Seeing Price associated with the case, however, shows that Gaudreau had a good reputation and worked with great athletes on the South Shore. If he wasn’t competent, Price wouldn’t have used his services.