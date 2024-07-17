Skip to content
News

Best Athletes of the 21st Century: Connor McDavid’s 98th place ranking sparks reactions

 Auteur: dmiller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Best Athletes of the 21st Century: Connor McDavid’s 98th place ranking sparks reactions
Credit: Getty Images
Over the past few days, the ESPN network has been engaged in an interesting exercise: ranking the top 100 athletes of the 21st century. This includes male and female athletes from all sports.

Basically, we’re casting a very wide net.

For the moment, only the top-25 remain to be revealed. And what we notice is that, at the moment, only two hockey players are on the list: Alex Ovechkin and Connor McDavid.

You might think Sidney Crosby is in the top-25… but you can bet he’ll be the only one.

But what’s really getting people going is McDavid’s position in the rankings. While Ovechkin is ranked 54th, you have to go all the way down to… 98th position to find the Oilers forward.

It’s all a bit of a shock considering McDavid has dominated the league for several years now. He may not have the longevity of some of the athletes ahead of him, but he’s so dominant that some people can’t believe how low he’s sunk.

And some can’t believe how few hockey players there are, considering that hockey is one of the hardest sports in which to excel.

In Edmonton, it’s all the talk, given that he’s the local star. In an article for the Edmonton Journal, David Staples can’t believe there are seven WNBA players (so far) among the many athletes ahead of McDavid.

Of course, such a ranking will never be unanimous, and I imagine that fans of every sport feel that their sport is underestimated in the list…

But regardless, it seems to me that 98th place for a generational athlete who’s been destroying the league for nearly a decade is a bit low… and I wonder if he would have been higher on the list if he’d won the Stanley Cup last month.

Overtime

– Maybe he’ll be on the list in 15 years or so.

– Great read.

Wow.

– It continues to make history.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content