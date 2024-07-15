Skip to content
“Trevor Timmins is still in the NHL because of the 2007 draft”

 Auteur: jwilliams
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Canadiens fans have often criticized Trevor Timmins’ choices in Montreal. He’s hit some home runs, but he’s also picked several flops, which have cast a shadow over his career.

Among those who don’t like his work, we can’t forget the famous Simon “Snake” Boisvert! He and Mathias Brunet have just released an entire episode of their Process podcast to talk about Trevor Timmins.

The episode is currently only available on their Patreon page.

In the Processus episodes, the Snake makes no secret of the fact that some of Trevor Timmins’ choices have been very bad. This time, in the special Trevor Timmins episode, he talked about one of the best picks of the former Canadiens’ career.

According to Boisvert, the Canadiens’ 2007 draft was so good, it’s the only reason Trevor Timmins still has a job in the NHL.

That’s an intense statement, especially since Timmins has held various positions with NHL teams since 1992!

For those who don’t know, the Canadiens’ 2007 draft was probably the best in their history, and one of the best in NHL history. Montreal selected Ryan McDonagh, Max Pacioretty and P.K. Subban in the first 43 picks of the auction.

Sure, it all looks good on a résumé.

The problem is that Timmins also made a lot of bad moves while he was in Montreal. Drafting players like Louis Leblanc, Jarred Tinordi, Michael McCarron, Jacob De La Rose, Nikita Scherbak, Ryan Poehling and company put a target on his back among Habs fans.

Since his arrival in Columbus, things haven’t gone too well for Timmins either. You have to realize that he hasn’t had much time to prove that the players he wants to select have the right potential, but the situation will have to change quickly if he wants to continue his NHL career.

At least, that’s what the Snake thinks.

