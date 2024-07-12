Rocket’s coach: it’s between Sylvain Favreau and Serge Aubin

A few weeks ago, we learned that Jean-François Houle would not be back at the helm of the Rocket next season. He had just signed a new contract with Laval, but ended up heading for the NCAA.

The possibility of coaching at Clarkson, where he once played, was too tempting for him.

Since then, the question has been who will take his place at the helm of the Canadien’s club-school. Names like Sylvain Favreau and Pascal Vincent have been bandied about, but no one has been hired yet.

We’re starting to get a clearer picture: in fact, until recently, there was talk of a three-way race between Favreau, Serge Aubin and Gilles Bouchard. As for Vincent, the position would not interest him due to his contractual situation in Columbus.

That said, Bouchard would no longer be in the running. Favreau and Aubin would be the ones to beat… but Stéphane Julien’s name could be worth watching, although he doesn’t seem to be in the running as such.

Normandin also adds that Aubin turned down an offer from the Rocket in the last few days. He’s still in the running, but the Rocket will have to work hard to get him out of his comfortable situation in Germany. Remember that Maxim Lapierre, who played under him in Europe, praised Aubin’s candidacy when Houle left his post.

At the moment, Favreau is the most likely candidate to be hired. His name has been circulating since the very beginning of the process, and he’s done a great job in the QMJHL.

Last week, he was named to the coaching staff of Junior Team Canada… a position he will have to relinquish if he becomes the Rocket’s coach.

Our coaches are set for #WorldJuniors! Our coaches are set for #WorldJuniors! HC/EC: Dave Cameron

AC/EA: Sylvain Favreau

AC/EA: Mike Johnston

AC/EA: Chris Lazary

GC/EG: Justin Pogge – Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) July 4, 2024

There’s nothing confirmed yet, but if Normandin’s information is true, it’s safe to assume that there’ll be some action on the file soon.

And that’s not a bad thing, because it’s about time Laval had a head coach for next season.

Overtime

