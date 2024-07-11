Filip Mesar has been offered for Rutger McGroarty, according to Slovak media

With the latest news about Rutger McGroarty, the winger will be hard to trade. After all, his attitude doesn’t seem right for the NHL.

Still, several teams remain interested, including, presumably, the Habs. We’ve already talked about his interest in the kid, but a Slovakian media outlet added to it yesterday.

This media outlet (Hokejka.SK) says that Filip Mesar has been offered by Montreal for McGroarty. The /r/Habs X account made the find and translated the first paragraph of journalist Andrea Strompova’s text for us.

According to Slovak media, the Habs have apparently offered Filip Mesar, a 2025 1st round pick & either Justin Barron or Jordan Harris to the Winnipeg Jets for Rutger McGroarty https://t.co/DBvZNEoFwj pic.twitter.com/nePEMekcHl – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 11, 2024

Lately, the Slovakian has been the talk of the town.

Let’s not forget that he made a rather laborious public appearance whenhe sent his teammates under the bus , and that he wasn’t at the team’s development camp a few days ago.

When I was trying to create something, my teammates were a little late and I got a little frustrated, but I had to get over it. – Filip Mesar

Clearly, this attitude is not welcome in Montreal, and if Hughes had the opportunity to send him elsewhere, he would. He tried to send him to Winnipeg, but his counterpart Kevin Cheveldayoff obviously refused the deal.

According to the Slovak media, Hughes also offered the Flames’ first-round pick (probably the Panthers’) and the choice between Jordan Harris and Justin Barron. Justin’s brother Morgan plays for the Jets.

That’s a high price to pay for a guy who still hasn’t played professional hockey, I think.

Overtime

Does the Montreal GM still have his nose in the matter after this potential rejection?

