Skip to content
News

Filip Mesar has been offered for Rutger McGroarty, according to Slovak media

 Auteur: mgarcia
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Filip Mesar has been offered for Rutger McGroarty, according to Slovak media
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

With the latest news about Rutger McGroarty, the winger will be hard to trade. After all, his attitude doesn’t seem right for the NHL.

Still, several teams remain interested, including, presumably, the Habs. We’ve already talked about his interest in the kid, but a Slovakian media outlet added to it yesterday.

This media outlet (Hokejka.SK) says that Filip Mesar has been offered by Montreal for McGroarty. The /r/Habs X account made the find and translated the first paragraph of journalist Andrea Strompova’s text for us.

Lately, the Slovakian has been the talk of the town.

Let’s not forget that he made a rather laborious public appearance whenhe sent his teammates under the bus , and that he wasn’t at the team’s development camp a few days ago.

When I was trying to create something, my teammates were a little late and I got a little frustrated, but I had to get over it. – Filip Mesar

Clearly, this attitude is not welcome in Montreal, and if Hughes had the opportunity to send him elsewhere, he would. He tried to send him to Winnipeg, but his counterpart Kevin Cheveldayoff obviously refused the deal.

According to the Slovak media, Hughes also offered the Flames’ first-round pick (probably the Panthers’) and the choice between Jordan Harris and Justin Barron. Justin’s brother Morgan plays for the Jets.

That’s a high price to pay for a guy who still hasn’t played professional hockey, I think.

Does the Montreal GM still have his nose in the matter after this potential rejection?

Overtime

– Signing in Detroit.

– The Alouettes in action tonight.

– Marc-Antoine Dequoy will miss the game.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content