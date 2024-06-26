Disappointing season: Filip Mesar blames his team-mates

Disappointing season: Filip Mesar blames his team-matesAuteur: ataylor
Talk about “decent” production for a first-round pick.
For him, it’s pretty obvious. And as a TVA Sports article puts it, let’s just say he won’t be making any friends in Kitchener with what he said inan interview with a Slovak media outlet.
Mesar blames his team-mates, who were sometimes “late” on the game:
When I was trying to create something, my teammates were there a bit late and that frustrated me slightly, but I had to get over it. – Filip Mesar
An eyebrow-raising statementhttps://t.co/4c2vihhlSD
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 26, 2024
Obviously, it’s not what you want to hear from a guy who was drafted in the first round.
It says a lot about his attitude, at least…
Mesar hasn’t produced to the level of his talent, and he blames his teammates in some way for his disappointing season.
He should have looked in the mirror and realized that he is responsible for his own production. Of course, it helps when you’re playing with good players… But the OHL guys aren’t boilermakers either.
After all, his club made the playoffs… And with the Rangers, three players (including two younger than him) finished the season with over 90 points on the board:
Filip Mesar isn’t helping himself, and now he finds himself in a precarious situation.
I really wonder what his compatriot, Juraj Slafkovksy, thinks of all this…
At least, he’s not exactly a team player these days.
