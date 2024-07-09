Top-6 or out of training: Joshua Roy’s place in 2024-25 is the talk of the town

In 2023-24, we saw Joshua Roy make his NHL debut. The Quebec forward, who already looks like a steal at 150th (only 13 players drafted at that rank have played in the NHL), did well, collecting nine points in 23 games.

For a 20-year-old in his first year in the pros, it’s hard to ask for more.

A hand injury ended his season earlier than expected, but he still had time to prove that he’s got what it takes to play on the Bettman circuit.

SWEET LORD WHAT A GOAL BY JOSHUA ROY pic.twitter.com/LWUlypogO6 – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 6, 2024

The question now is what’s in store for him in 2024-25… and clearly, the subject isn’t on everyone’s lips.

In an article for The Hockey News, Conor Tomalty focuses on Roy’s place in the projected lineups for the coming season… and while some see him playing with Kirby Dach on the second line, others place him with Michael Pezzetta among the forwards who will have to fight their way out of the lineup.

In particular, the Daily Hive places Roy outside the 12 regular forwards… which include Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Alex Barré-Boulet (but not on the top-6).

What we understand is that, up front, Roy will be the great unknown for the coming season. If he progresses well this summer and does well in camp, he’s likely to force the hand of Martin St-Louis, who will have no choice but to place him with other talented guys in Dach and Alex Newhook.

That said, considering that he’s one of the club’s brightest prospects up front, placing him in an NHL support role isn’t the optimal avenue for his development. If he fails to demonstrate that he has the calibre to play a big offensive role (which he managed to do last year), placing him on a fourth line will be less beneficial to his development than sending him to refine his game in Laval, for example.

Practice makes perfect, or in Roy’s case, playing big minutes in an offensive role (in Montreal or Laval) will make him an offensive impact player (in Montreal).

I have the impression that, at the moment, he’s one step ahead of the other wingers in the club for that final top-6 spot. But if he can’t hold on to it, that’s when Laval becomes an option.

