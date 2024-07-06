Yaroslav Askarov on the move: his agent is on the case

And in 13th place is Preds goalie Yaroslav Askarov. According to The Fourth Period (as everyone else does), Askarov’s future is not in Nashville. We know Barry Trotz isn’t in a hurry, but he’s making calls.

The price to pay for the Russian will be high…

The 22-year-old masked man is ready to make the jump to the NHL, but with Juuse Saros having just extended his contract by eight years and Scott Wedgwood having recently been signed to back him up, there’s a feeling that he may not play at the top this year. His agent is aware of this and is working hard to get him out of this situation.

The goalie's agent is directly involved

Yaroslav Askarov has the potential to become an elite goalkeeper. Today, we are working with the club on different possibilities. Yaroslav has proven to everyone that he is an NHL player. – Dan Milstein

Dan Milstein (the agent in question) told Russian media sovsport.ru that he was working with the club to find options and solutions.He had an excellent season in 2023-2024. He may have slowed down in the playoffs (efficiency percentage of .882), but in the regular season, in both the NHL and the AHL, he was a brick wall. In two games in Nashville, he posted a .943 save percentage and a 1.47 goals-against average.

Obviously, it’s a small sample size, but he still played against two playoff teams: the Hurricanes and the Capitals.

What’s really impressive is that, in 44 regular-season games in the American league, he allowed just 2.39 goals per game. To say he’s ready for the big leagues is an understatement…

He may be 13th on The Fourth Period’s list of likely prospects, but in my opinion, he should be much higher on the list after his agent’s public outing.

