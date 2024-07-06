Yaroslav Askarov on the move: his agent is on the case

Yaroslav Askarov on the move: his agent is on the caseAuteur: jdavis
And in 13th place is Preds goalie Yaroslav Askarov. According to The Fourth Period (as everyone else does), Askarov’s future is not in Nashville. We know Barry Trotz isn’t in a hurry, but he’s making calls.
The price to pay for the Russian will be high…
The 22-year-old masked man is ready to make the jump to the NHL, but with Juuse Saros having just extended his contract by eight years and Scott Wedgwood having recently been signed to back him up, there’s a feeling that he may not play at the top this year. His agent is aware of this and is working hard to get him out of this situation.
The goalie’s agent is directly involvedhttps://t.co/VEYm5z61dH
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 5, 2024
Yaroslav Askarov has the potential to become an elite goalkeeper. Today, we are working with the club on different possibilities. Yaroslav has proven to everyone that he is an NHL player. – Dan Milstein
Obviously, it’s a small sample size, but he still played against two playoff teams: the Hurricanes and the Capitals.
What’s really impressive is that, in 44 regular-season games in the American league, he allowed just 2.39 goals per game. To say he’s ready for the big leagues is an understatement…
He may be 13th on The Fourth Period’s list of likely prospects, but in my opinion, he should be much higher on the list after his agent’s public outing.
