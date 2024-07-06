Panthers: Stanley Cup brought to Montreal for repairs

Panthers: Stanley Cup brought to Montreal for repairsAuteur: sjones
Process of adding champion Panthers to Stanley Cup underwayhttps://t.co/0zPMZGEoCU
– NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 3, 2024
The Cup has been temporarily removed from Panthers hands, two days after last Sunday’s parade.
It’s not unusual for the Cup to be taken from the hands of the winners, but polishing and repairs depend on the damage to the Cup.
In addition to Tkachuk, who jumped into the Atlantic with the Cup, special advisor to GM Bill Zito, Roberto Luongo, took advantage of his moment with the Cup to eat a nice spagat’ with parmesan cheese on top.
ROBERTO LUONGO IS EATING PASTA OUT OF THE STANLEY CUP
(via @strombone1) pic.twitter.com/dcMpEx7Pwy
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 27, 2024
Overtime
– It’s done.
OFFICIAL: #SJSharks sign Macklin Celebrini to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The 18-year old was the 1st overall pick in last week’s 2024 #NHLDraft, had 64 pts in 38 GP in his freshman season for Boston University (NCAA).
– NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) July 6, 2024
– Happy Birthday to a movie legend.
Happy Birthday, Sylvester Stallone
July 6th, 1946 #SylvesterStallone #Rockyll pic.twitter.com/JXyzpF25BL
– Music Jim (@MusicJim2) July 6, 2024
– Nice basket from LeBron James’ son.
Bronny James makes his first Summer League bucket pic.twitter.com/AZh7axU7CE
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 6, 2024