Panthers: Stanley Cup brought to Montreal for repairs

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Florida Panthers recently won the first Stanley Cup in their history, in their 30th NHL season.

Aleksander Barkov, Sergei Bobrovsky and Matthew Tkachuk led the team to its first conquest.

Tkachuk took advantage of the fact that he had the Stanley Cup on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean for a dip in the salt water.

The oldest of the Tkachuk brothers decided to go for it.

A few days later, we learned that the NHL had decided to snatch the Stanley Cup from the hands of the Florida Panthers.

Stanley Cup goalie Phil Prichard took the Cup to Montreal to have it repaired and polished, and then engraved with the names of the winners.

All this will be done by Louise St-Jacques.

This iswhat we learn from Dave Stubbs.

The Cup has been temporarily removed from Panthers hands, two days after last Sunday’s parade.

It’s not unusual for the Cup to be taken from the hands of the winners, but polishing and repairs depend on the damage to the Cup.

In addition to Tkachuk, who jumped into the Atlantic with the Cup, special advisor to GM Bill Zito, Roberto Luongo, took advantage of his moment with the Cup to eat a nice spagat’ with parmesan cheese on top.

With names on the parade and a polish, many players will be able to celebrate the Cup with their name inscribed on it.

Last year, Vegas Golden Knights president George McPhee requested that the names be engraved before members had a chance to take it to their neck of the woods.

As Prichard reports, McPhee seems to have created something of a tradition.

At the same time, it makes sense to have the names of members of the winning organization engraved beforehand.

The Panthers should be back with the Stanley Cup, brand new and freshly engraved, next week.

