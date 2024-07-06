Leon Draisaitl’s agent issues ultimatum to Oilers

The Oilers came close to achieving the impossible in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, coming from behind 0-3 in the series against the Florida Panthers.They had all the offensive assets to do it, but it was more difficult defensively and in front of the net.

With an attacking core built around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, it’s a dream come true.

Draisaitl, signed in 2017 for an annual salary of $8.5 million, has just one year left on his contract.

However, if the Oilers don’t extend the German’s contract soon, they may not be able to count on him for the future.

That’s according to the player’s agent, Jiri Poner, in a German-language interview with Eishockey News, translated by Sports Illustrated.

According to Poner, if the Edmonton Oilers don’t extend the German star’s contract before the start of the season, the two sides may never come to an agreement.

“There’s no rush yet, but either it happens quickly, which is towards the end of August, or it doesn’t work out at all. It will also become clear whether Edmonton really wants him or not. Leon holds all the trump cards.” – Jiri Poner

Imagine the possible chaos in Edmonton if the star is not extended and he doesn’t return.

Draisaitl already has five 100+ point seasons since his last eight-year contract, signed in 2017, including two shortened seasons.A player like Drai is hard to come by.

It’s imperative for the Oilers to extend their other star to solidify the core for several years to come.

But how much would he cost? $12 million a year?

It should be in that ballpark, but with McDavid at $12.5 million per season already, plus Darnell Nurse at $9.5 million, not to mention Evan Bouchard, who will be in the last year of his bridge contract in 2024-25 at $3.9 million per season, that’s starting to add up.

A short-term contract isn’t the best option for Edmonton either, as the German would become a free agent fairly quickly and the club would be no further ahead.

If he doesn’t extend his contract by the end of August, teammate McDavid could always ask for a trade if his good friend doesn’t come back.

The possibility of trading the German has been raised this season, because he would like more playing time.

The Boston Bruins would be a logical option, as they don’t have a #1 center, but the San Jose Sharks have also been mentioned in the rumors.

Whatever the return obtained in a possible transaction involving the German forward, there’s a good chance it won’t be profitable for the Oilers.

The return could be far too low for the real value of what a player of his calibre can bring to a team.

