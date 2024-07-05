David Savard among the most likely to be traded this summer

With the draft over and the big free agents (no, Mike Hoffman is NOT a big free agent) signed, the focus is now on the start of next season in a few more months.

But before those few months of waiting, there will certainly be transactions. Martin Necas (even if he can’t receive a hostile offer), Rutger McGroarty, Trevor Zegras, Yaroslav Askarov and Mitch Marner are still with the team they’re not expected to finish their careers with.

Summer Trade Watch: McLeod comes off the board

Another name to keep an eye on: David Savard. In an article published on The Fourth Period , he is ranked 10th among the players most likely to change clubs this summer.

The Quebecer is one of many Habs protégés who will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-2025 season. He’s part of a select group that includes Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia, among others.

All these players could serve as sacrificial lambs at the next trade deadline. This is even truer for the right-handed defenseman, who has a reasonable contract ($3.5 million) and a style of play tailor-made for the playoffs.

And in the end, Kent Hughes could keep some salary, since he’s only holding back two out of three contracts (Jeff Petry and Jake Allen) until July 1, 2025.

He (Savard) is entering the final year of his contract and could bolster the blue line of a Cup contender in 2024-25. – The Fourth Period

In the text of The Fourth Period , the Avalanche, Jets and Stars are teams linked to the file. Mitch Marner, Jacob Trouba and Nikolaj Ehlers are the three players most likely to be traded according to the article.

We’ll see if they start the year under new skies.

In another very interesting case (Askarov), his agent Dan Milstein is currently working on several options with the Preds. His days are numbered more than ever in the country town. TVA Sports reports via a Russian media outlet.

Canadiens don't have any further update on injury Owen Beck suffered in this morning's development camp scrimmage. Team still just saying it's a lower-body injury

VHS at the cottage and Cat Stevens before games, autographs in Brossard and better habits, even for a first-round pick: here are five (long) observations to close the Habs' development camp.

