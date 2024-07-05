David Savard among the most likely to be traded this summer

David Savard among the most likely to be traded this summerAuteur: cbrown
But before those few months of waiting, there will certainly be transactions. Martin Necas (even if he can’t receive a hostile offer), Rutger McGroarty, Trevor Zegras, Yaroslav Askarov and Mitch Marner are still with the team they’re not expected to finish their careers with.
Summer Trade Watch: McLeod comes off the board https://t.co/BsBVpzTe74
– The Fourth Period (@TFP) July 5, 2024
The Quebecer is one of many Habs protégés who will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-2025 season. He’s part of a
select group that includes Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia, among others.
And in the end, Kent Hughes could keep some salary, since he’s only holding back two out of three contracts (Jeff Petry and Jake Allen) until July 1, 2025.
He (Savard) is entering the final year of his contract and could bolster the blue line of a Cup contender in 2024-25. – The Fourth Period
We’ll see if they start the year under new skies.
Overtime
– Let’s hope it’s not too serious.
Canadiens don’t have any further update on injury Owen Beck suffered in this morning’s development camp scrimmage. Team still just saying it’s a lower-body injury #Habs #HabsIO
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) July 6, 2024
– A read about the Habs development camp.
VHS at the cottage and Cat Stevens before games, autographs in Brossard and better habits, even for a first-round pick: here are five (long) observations to close the Habs’ development camp.https://t.co/Uer1fHhjZX?
– Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) July 6, 2024
– Very touching.
Our coverage of tonight’s Canada-Venezuela game is dedicated to Thomas Duclos, a Quebecer suffering from a spinal cord cancer that affects fewer than 20 people on the planet
Strength to you, Thomas, and good game! pic.twitter.com/VXcOr4CIYc
– RDS (@RDSca) July 6, 2024