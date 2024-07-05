Lane Hutson’s friends sent him Ivan Demidov videos before the draft

Exactly one week ago, the Canadiens drafted Ivan Demidov, Montreal’s newest star.
And don’t worry, they weren’t the only ones who wanted him to be selected by
Kent Hughes Céline Dion. Indeed, Lane Hutson’s friends also wanted him to be a teammate of their chum . Before the draft, they were apparently sending highlights of the Russian to Hutson and strongly wished that they would become teammates.
“He [Lane Hutson] talked to me about how his friends months ago would send him clips of [Ivan Demidov] saying ‘[the Habs] should get this guy, he’s amazing.’ Then Lane started watching clips of Demidov & watching him more closely & really got into it.”
– Arpon Basu pic.twitter.com/jViYwHevOR
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 5, 2024
Inevitably, the defenseman got on Demidov’s hype train (like everyone else) and was impressed.
That’s what Arpon Basu mentioned to the very popular podcast The Basu and Godin Notebook.
Lane Hutson Ivan Demidov#GoHabsGo | #DraftLNH | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/jR4U7dr3yd
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 29, 2024
But it’s in 2025-2026 that both will have the chance to really develop their chemistry (especially on the power play).
In Hutson’s case, he’s likely to be playing in Montreal next season, but it’s much less certain for Demidov, who seems intent on honoring his KHL contract. No Demidov: another year of early draft picks before Montreal’s return to the playoffs?
