If the Habs want a top-6 player, it will be via a transaction

It’s July 4. It’s been about 72 hours since free agents have been able to sign a contract… and the vast majority of major players have found their next home.

There are still a few names on the market, but nothing to write home about. It’s not the same beat as baseball, anyway.

When you see the list of players still available and realize that Mike Hoffman is among the most “attractive” options on the market, it’s proof that you have to look elsewhere for better options to improve the Habs’ top-6.

The other logical option is obviously via trade. In fact, it’s been the most talked-about option for the Habs since the start of the off-season, which means two and a half months ago.

Two and a half months already? Yes.

All this to say that, at the moment, the same names keep coming up in the Montreal Canadiens’ fold: Martin Necas… Trevor Zegras… Patrik Laine… Rutger McGroarty…

Pierre McGuire wouldn’t hesitate: in his eyes, the guy Montreal needs is Necas. He believes his speed and talent would serve Martin St-Louis’ team well.

I don’t know, at this point, if the Habs will be able to improve on their top-6. After all, if it hasn’t happened yet and the four guys named haven’t moved, the price is high.

Will that change? Who knows.

For my part, if I had to choose between the four, McGroarty would be my pick. However, I don’t think the Jets are ready to let him go for a song, obviously, which complicates things.

But imagine him on the Habs’ top-6 one day…

