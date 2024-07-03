Martin Lapointe was wrong: Titan drafts Canadiens prospect Mikus Vecvanags

In the last few days, the Canadiens have drafted Mikus Vecvanags, a European goalie.After the draft, Martin Lapointe, who spoke to the media, said the goaltender would be joining the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the coming 2024-2025 season.So, he said, at least the Habs have a QMJHL representative.

I don’t know about you, but I assumed it was official. If Lapointe spoke, it was probably because the plan was set in stone. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have said anything, right?

But obviously, Lapointe spoke too soon.

I wonder if he spoke too quickly because he really wanted to say that a prospect was going to play close to Montreal to avoid talking about the fact that no Quebecer was drafted in 2024 by the Flanelle, but we realize this morning that it wasn’t done yet.

Why do I say that? Because the goaltender was drafted 19th overall in the CHL’s European draft by the Titan. The Armada was talking about 22nd, for those wondering.

My theory? Vecvanags agreed to play in Blainville if the club drafted him, and Lapointe spoke too soon. This made the Titan, which is also in the QMJHL, want to draft him and ask the Armada for compensation in return for his services.

It happens sometimes in junior… but this time, there was no backroom deal as Lapointe spoke publicly. And he may have just cost the Armada a pick, who will have to pay compensation to the Titan if they want the goalie next camp.

Blainville is a more attractive market than Bathurst, which is far from everything. Montreal’s North Shore club is relatively centralized in the Q and travel is reduced.

So, we’ll see if a transaction takes place.

