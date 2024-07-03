Martin Lapointe was wrong: Titan drafts Canadiens prospect Mikus Vecvanags

Martin Lapointe was wrong: Titan drafts Canadiens prospect Mikus VecvanagsAuteur: dmiller
I don’t know about you, but I assumed it was official. If Lapointe spoke, it was probably because the plan was set in stone. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have said anything, right?
I wonder if he spoke too quickly because he really wanted to say that a prospect was going to play close to Montreal to avoid talking about the fact that no Quebecer was drafted in 2024 by the Flanelle, but we realize this morning that it wasn’t done yet.
Why do I say that? Because the goaltender was drafted 19th overall in the CHL’s European draft by the Titan. The Armada was talking about 22nd, for those wondering.
It happens sometimes in junior… but this time, there was no backroom deal as Lapointe spoke publicly. And he may have just cost the Armada a pick, who will have to pay compensation to the Titan if they want the goalie next camp.
Blainville is a more attractive market than Bathurst, which is far from everything. Montreal’s North Shore club is relatively centralized in the Q and travel is reduced.
So, we’ll see if a transaction takes place.
Overtime
– Six years, $12M total for William Carrier in Raleigh.
William Carrier signs a six-year deal with #hurricanes carrying a $2M AAV.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 3, 2024
– Of note.
Forward Florian Xhekaj and goaltender Emmett Croteau are not participating in today’s on-ice sessions and will be evaluated daily.
Forward Florian Xhekaj and goaltender Emmett Croteau are not participating in today’s on-ice sessions and will be evaluated on a daily…
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 3, 2024