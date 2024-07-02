The Canadiens unveil their 2024-2025 calendar

The Canadiens unveil their 2024-2025 calendarAuteur: cbrown
It’s here: the NHL has unveiled the 32 teams’ schedules for next season.
But here’s what you’re interested in: the Canadiens’ schedule. And here’s what I think of it.
The 2024-25 Montreal Canadiens schedule.
1. The Habs will open their season on October 9 against Toronto. The following day, the club has a date with the Boston Bruins… before returning, two days later, for a first Saturday night at home against the Senators.
It’ll be a month before we cross swords again with a division rival (and there are only five on the menu before December), but hey: at least the Habs will be playing in every market in the West, and we’ll get to stay up late… er… late.
2. The Habs’ first game against Utah HC will be on November 26, at home. We’ll have to wait until January 14 to see the club’s facilities in Salt Lake City.
On January 28, the Avalanche will be in New York for Roy’s second match-up against his former team. The one we’re keeping an eye on is the October 14 duel: Roy will be in Denver.
Here’s what the Habs calendar will look like before and after Christmas. Spoiler alert: a trip to the southern U.S. is on the menu… and it’s going to be intense this year.
- December 20: Detroit
- December 21: Detroit at home
- December 23: Columbus
- December 28: Sunrise
- December 29: Tampa Bay
- December 31: Vegas
- January 3: Chicago
- January 4: Denver
The post-Christmas trip this year is a bit ridiculous. Back to back at Florida and Tampa, then Vegas on NYE, *then* at Chicago and at Colorado back to back. How does that make any sense?
5. If you’re looking for the big break, it will be, as mentioned, during the Four Nations tournament. The Habs won’t have a duel between their February 9 and February 22 games.
So those of you going to the tournament won’t have a bye week.
6. The club’s two big, nasty trips out West will take place in February and March. You’ll have to wait until February for the first matches after 10 p.m. Quebec time.
The other trip? Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle, from March 6 to 12. After that, all the season’s other games will be at more normal times.
Our 2024-2025 schedule unveiled in record time!

Announcing our 2024-25 schedule in world-record time!
7. The Canadiens’ season ends on Wednesday, April 16 at home against Carolina. Unless the club is in the playoffs, expect the lockers to be emptied the next day or two.
It’s going to happen fast.
Overtime
– Aatos Koivu, a Sebastian Aho?
Aatos Koivu: "I think the type of player that reminds me of myself is Sebastian Aho, I see the same kind of strengths and weaknesses that my Dad had, I see those in my game as well but I think Sebastian Aho is a pretty good comparison to me"
