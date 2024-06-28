Could Connor McDavid reach Mount Rushmore without a Stanley Cup ring?

By translating his individual success into collective success, leading the Oilers through four rounds of the playoffs with 42 points in 23 games, Connor McDavid has cemented his status as the NHL’s best player.
Some would argue that he may just be the most dominant player to ever lace up skates in the sport’s long history.
Nobody does what he does. No one has done it for a long time. We’re talking about a pace comparable to all but two spring performances by Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux – in another era!
A select club, probably temporary
We’re talking about a select club. Only 50 now-retired players managed to maintain this average over the course of their careers, and 37 of them achieved the feat by playing more than 1,000 games.
But there’s an even more exclusive club that denies entry to every player in NHL history… Except three. The three most statistically dominant players to ever grace a rink in this league.
But that doesn’t change the fact that it’slaugh-out-loud funny that he should achieve this feat during his career, considering howunimaginable it was before his arrival on the Bettman circuit .
And let’s be clear. If Connor decides to score more, he’ll simply score more. In 2022-2023, he finished the season with 64 goals – 24 more than Auston Matthews, the “league’s top scorer “, andwas 4 points away from doubling his assists.
The road to Mount Rushmore
After nine seasons underMcJesus‘s leadership, the Edmonton Oilers have just won their first collective trophy, the King Clancy. Other than that, the captain has collected only individual trophies, more than anyone could hope for.
Let’s imagine a hypothetical, but not at all far-fetched, world in which McDavid…
- adds 10 seasons of around 75 games to his career
- plays a total of 1400 games
- sees his production “plummet” to 1.35 points per game in the second half of his career
- becomes only the second player in history to reach 2,000 points
- never wins the Stanley Cup
Some think so. It’s harder than it used to be to be the one in thirty-two team to lift the famous trophy. If he’s unquestionably the best player of his generation and perhaps one of the few best in history, he should be on Mount Rushmore.
Some think not. After all, if you really are the best, aren’t you supposed to win in the end? Aren’t we playing for the Stanley Cup? Isn’t lifting it the stuff of legend?
I have no problem with either answer. It’s a healthy debate.
I don’t think so, but the question does arise, damn it!
Let’s be clear. If the above question arises, there’s another conversation worth having.
Let’s take the CV used in the last paragraph, and add two championship rings.
Let’s take it a step further and add a third ring.
With three Cups in a league of 32 teams or more, can we almost say he equals Gretzky’s four Cups in a 21-team league?
Would Gretzky’s unrivalled points record be too much for McDavid toshy away from?
I don’t know what kind of discussions we’d have if this scenario were to materialize.
But he’s got to get the ball rolling in the next few years.