Cole Eiserman would love to play with Cole Caufield

Cayden Lindstrom, Ivan Demidov, Zeev Buium, Tij Iginla and a few other prospects have been linked to the Habs, but there’s a lot of uncertainty.
Eiserman, who broke the record for goals scored in Caufield’s U.S. development program, is very excited about the possibility of playing with CC22.
Cole Eiserman on the possibility of playing with Cole Caufield and #GoHabsGo:
“That would be pretty unbelievable. He’s someone I really look up to … I think we’d have fun together”
“It would be pretty amazing. He’s someone I admire a lot… I think we’d have a lot of fun together.” – Cole Eiserman
It’s hard not to salivate at the thought of a Cole duo on the wings, one right-handed and one left-handed, with a Nick Suzuki or Kirby Dach in the middle.
Eiserman also pointed out in his interview with Marinaro that Caufield has “created a path” for players like them, who are small.
Picking Eiserman with the 5th overall pick seems like a reach, but with trade rumors surrounding the Habs, we shouldn’t rule out going into the draft with the 26th pick.
With Cole squaring off on offense, there’s also the possibility of the Habs drafting Lane Hutson’s little brother, Cole…
Jeff Gorton will speak to the media today in preparation for the draft.
Habs pre-draft media availability tomorrow (Thursday) in Las Vegas will be with VP of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton. GM Kent Hughes will speak Friday night after the conclusion of the 1st Round of the 2024 NHL Draft.
Several meetings on the menu for the Habs.
The Montreal Canadiens are expected to meet with Ivan Demidov, Cayden Lindstrom and Cole Eiserman today.
Make of it what you will.
