Cole Eiserman would love to play with Cole Caufield

The 2024 draft takes place tomorrow evening, and as we all know, the Montreal Canadiens will theoretically draft 5th and 26th overall in this first round.There are a number of interesting prospects in this draft, but who will be the players drafted by the Habs?

Cayden Lindstrom, Ivan Demidov, Zeev Buium, Tij Iginla and a few other prospects have been linked to the Habs, but there’s a lot of uncertainty.

Cole Eiserman is a natural maverick and is often ranked outside the top-10, but his ability to flash the red light is not to be ignored.In fact, Eiserman spoke to Tony Marinaro in Vegas, who asked the prospect what it would mean to him to have the opportunity to be drafted by the Tricolore and play with Cole Caufield.

Eiserman, who broke the record for goals scored in Caufield’s U.S. development program, is very excited about the possibility of playing with CC22.

Cole Eiserman on the possibility of playing with Cole Caufield and #GoHabsGo: “That would be pretty unbelievable. He’s someone I really look up to … I think we’d have fun together” NHL Draft coverage presented by @betwaycanada

(Must be 19+ to play. ONT only.)#thesickpodcast… pic.twitter.com/oKTSNmOpex – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 26, 2024

“It would be pretty amazing. He’s someone I admire a lot… I think we’d have a lot of fun together.” – Cole Eiserman

These are fine words from the young American.

It’s hard not to salivate at the thought of a Cole duo on the wings, one right-handed and one left-handed, with a Nick Suzuki or Kirby Dach in the middle.

Eiserman also pointed out in his interview with Marinaro that Caufield has “created a path” for players like them, who are small.

With Martin St-Louis as coach, it would really be a nice fit for the American.

Picking Eiserman with the 5th overall pick seems like a reach, but with trade rumors surrounding the Habs, we shouldn’t rule out going into the draft with the 26th pick.

With Cole squaring off on offense, there’s also the possibility of the Habs drafting Lane Hutson’s little brother, Cole…

Overtime

A Cole line with the Habs would be pretty special, but it would be really small.

– Jeff Gorton will speak to the media today in preparation for the draft.

#Habs pre-draft media availability tomorrow (Thursday) in Las Vegas will be with #GoHabsGo VP of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton. GM Kent Hughes will speak Friday night after the conclusion of the 1st Round of the 2024 #NHLDraft. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) June 26, 2024

– A good spagat in the Stanley Cup for Roberto Luongo.

– Read more.

Linus Ullmark is excited to try to help the Ottawa Senators take the next step https://t.co/0OxSztlUwa via @ottawacitizen #Sens – Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 26, 2024

– Several meetings on the menu for the Habs.

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to meet with Ivan Demidov, Cayden Lindstrom and Cole Eiserman today. Make of it what you will. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 27, 2024

– Sick.

– Incredible, that John Daly.

John Daly causally knocking in his 11th hole in one barefooted. pic.twitter.com/bS7ePii5rf – Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 27, 2024

– Read more.

MONTREAL CAN’T AFFORD A STANLEY CUP – STEVE CLAGGETT MUST BOX…DIRTY! Réjean’s daily editorialTremblay https://t.co/Cy5j89Hukx pic.twitter.com/2DRZdBQEr3 – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 27, 2024

– Good question from Friedman.