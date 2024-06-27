Skip to content
Cole Eiserman would love to play with Cole Caufield

The 2024 draft takes place tomorrow evening, and as we all know, the Montreal Canadiens will theoretically draft 5th and 26th overall in this first round.

There are a number of interesting prospects in this draft, but who will be the players drafted by the Habs?

Cayden Lindstrom, Ivan Demidov, Zeev Buium, Tij Iginla and a few other prospects have been linked to the Habs, but there’s a lot of uncertainty.

Cole Eiserman is a natural maverick and is often ranked outside the top-10, but his ability to flash the red light is not to be ignored.

In fact, Eiserman spoke to Tony Marinaro in Vegas, who asked the prospect what it would mean to him to have the opportunity to be drafted by the Tricolore and play with Cole Caufield.

Eiserman, who broke the record for goals scored in Caufield’s U.S. development program, is very excited about the possibility of playing with CC22.

“It would be pretty amazing. He’s someone I admire a lot… I think we’d have a lot of fun together.” – Cole Eiserman

These are fine words from the young American.

It’s hard not to salivate at the thought of a Cole duo on the wings, one right-handed and one left-handed, with a Nick Suzuki or Kirby Dach in the middle.

Eiserman also pointed out in his interview with Marinaro that Caufield has “created a path” for players like them, who are small.

With Martin St-Louis as coach, it would really be a nice fit for the American.

Picking Eiserman with the 5th overall pick seems like a reach, but with trade rumors surrounding the Habs, we shouldn’t rule out going into the draft with the 26th pick.

With Cole squaring off on offense, there’s also the possibility of the Habs drafting Lane Hutson’s little brother, Cole…

A Cole line with the Habs would be pretty special, but it would be really small.

