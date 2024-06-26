Canadian to meet Ivan Demidov tomorrow

Everyone’s wondering whether Ivan Demidov will be available when the Canadian takes the podium to announce his choice.

Because with his talent, it’s quite possible that the Hawks, Ducks or Blue Jackets will decide to select him.

That said, it’s worth noting that Habs executives will be meeting with Demidov tomorrow in Vegas.

Ivan Demidov will meet with Kent Hughes and Habs executives tomorrow in Vegas. He knows that Montreal is very interested in him. Demidov speaks good English for a youngster who’s only been learning it for over a year. – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) June 26, 2024

This news will please those who want to see the Habs select Demidov at No. 5.

Then again, it may be impossible…

But the fact that the Habs still want to meet him shows that there’s some interest on the part of Montreal executives.

More details to come…