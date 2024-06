Now it’s official.

The #NHLBruins have acquired forward Mark Kastelic, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, and a 2024 first-round draft pick (25th overall) from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Linus Ullmark. : https://t.co/2y8ZU1p4CZ pic.twitter.com/eEujq6sy9J – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 24, 2024

Linus Ullmark has been traded.The goaltender heads to Ottawa, and in return, the Boston Bruins have acquired Joonas Korpisalo, the 25th overall pick in the upcoming draft, and Mark Kastelic.What bad timing for Ottawa, when the trade was made official just minutes before the start of the ultimate Stanley Cup game.We know that the Senators had been looking for a true #1 goaltender for quite some time now, and that Linus Ullmark was at the heart of trade rumors to change addresses.The Bruins want to put their faith in Jeremy Swayman, who had a very good season, with a 25-10-8 record, a 0.916 save percentage and a 2.53 goals-against average.Will the addition of Ullmark propel the Sens to the next level?

They’ll definitely be more competitive.

