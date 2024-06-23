Paul Byron was a great help to Owen Beck

Paul Byron was a great help to Owen BeckAuteur: mjohnson
Although he hasn’t been in the job very long, he’s often in the news for his excellent advice to the organization’s young players.
And let’s just say it seems to have been a turning point for Beck’s season, as he finally won the Memorial Cup with the Saginaw Spirit, as well as the tournamentMVP award.
Most see Owen Beck’s ceiling as a future third-line center in the NHL. But after earning Memorial Cup MVP honours this season, the Montreal Canadiens prospect could prove to have top-six offensive upside at the next level.(@EricEngels) https://t.co/sLgwnXPB7t
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 23, 2024
“With him being a striker who earned every minute in his career – and that he had an incredible work ethic – it made sense for me to go and talk there.” – Owen Beck
Byron watched several of Beck’s videos carefully to raise points to work on and focus on.
He was down to earth and wasn’t afraid to say what needed to be said, and Beck is very grateful for that.
When Beck was cut by the big club to continue his junior season, he was very disappointed by the whole thing, but looking back, he’s very appreciative of the Habs’ decision.
And that’s when Byron said something that Beck remembered throughout his season.
“I think the biggest thing he told me was to focus on the moment. He started by telling me, ‘Don’t go back to junior with the idea that you didn’t make the club. Go into junior with the idea of getting better and putting yourself in the best position to get to the next camp and break into the lineup.’” – Owen Beck
If those aren’t the words of a wise man, I don’t know what is.
It greatly improved his confidence, as Sportsnet’s Eric Engels mentions in his article, as did breaking into Canada’s line-up at the World Junior Championship.
And that’s without mentioning his excellent defensive work.
Overtime
– Tomorrow is the 13th anniversary of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins being drafted at the very top of the 2011 auction. Tomorrow, he can celebrate with a Stanley Cup.
It was 13 years ago tomorrow that @RNH_93 was drafted by @EdmontonOilers as noted by head coach Kris Knoblauch. They could celebrate the anniversary with @NHL @StanleyCup
– Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) June 23, 2024
– Incredible though…
The Phillies just won a series. The Flyers next generational talent is coming over and on talk radio they are bitching that the Arizona manager was wearing a T-shirt today. What world are we living in?
– Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) June 23, 2024
– Let’s just say his chances of being selected in the first round are very good.
The 2024 Upper Deck #NHLDraft could feature selections from countries around the world not always as associated with producing long lists of NHL players, including Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (Oslo, Norway) who can make history.
More in the #NHLStats pack: https://t.co/YaSxwRMf3q pic.twitter.com/R8IwaGebka
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 23, 2024
– Corey Perry’s always so funny.
Corey Perry, asked if tmw will be his last game:
“Uh, no. I’ve got more in me. I’ve got lots more in me: five more years.”
(Media scrum laughs).
“What’s so funny? I feel like I’m 25!”
– Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) June 23, 2024