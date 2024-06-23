Carey Price talks about his two years of sobriety

Carey Price has done a lot for the Montreal Canadiens in his career.

He carried the club on his shoulders for a very long time, until his body couldn’t take it anymore.

Everything’s looking up for the former Habs goalie!🥹https://t.co/oDxMgAzeFa – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 23, 2024

After losing in the Grand Final in 2021, Price had to undergo knee surgery, which seems to be the cause of his retirement, although it has not yet been made official.Following this bitter defeat, Price sank into alcohol consumption and had to seek help, as it had become harmful to his daily life.On the Unhammered Podcast of Brantt Myhres , a former NHL pugilist and ex-alcoholic, Price was the guest and opened up about his two years of sobriety.

First of all, I’d like to congratulate Carey Price on his two years without alcohol. An accomplishment greater than anything he’s earned in his career.

Secondly, I invite you to listen to the entire episode of this podcast , as it is more than interesting.What you need to know about Myhres is that he was banned for life in 2006, after failing drug tests four times.

Since then, his life has done a 180° and he shares his experiences with some of his guests.

“You go through many stages […] Everyone around you is drinking and having a good time. You create new habits. When you fish, you have a beer. When you go camping, you have a cooler. When you play golf, it’s all in the cart. All these things, you have to find new ways of doing them.” – Carey Price

Price decided to open up about his sobriety and the steps he had to take to stop drinking.

As mentioned in the interview, it wasn’t during his goalkeeping career that he struggled with alcohol, but rather a cumulative effect of his playing career and the elimination in the finals.

His knee surgery also played an important role in this problem.

Price joined the NHL’s assistance program in October 2021, before it became too much.

General manager Marc Bergevin always supported Price in his decisions, as did the rest of the team.He and Bergevin had a long, emotional discussion.Price insisted on keeping the discussion private, but everything that was said came from the heart.His knee injury was very painful, but Price said he had no problems with pain medication and was always in control.

Now that he’s sober, Price lives life to the full, and can enjoy the little pleasures in life, like spending time with his family.

“I’m at a point where I say to them, ‘Do what you want. Don’t worry about me.” My friends just want to spend time with me.” – Carey Price

He prepares breakfast for his children and wife in the morning, rather than waking up the day after.Price also says he no longer feels the social pressure to drink when out with friends.He continues to hang out with them and have a good time.Those are some good friends.

I invite you again to listen to the full interview between Price and Myhres, it’s well worth it.

Once again, congratulations on Price’s two years of sobriety.

