Carey Price talks about his two years of sobriety

He carried the club on his shoulders for a very long time, until his body couldn’t take it anymore.
First of all, I’d like to congratulate Carey Price on his two years without alcohol. An accomplishment greater than anything he’s earned in his career.
Since then, his life has done a 180° and he shares his experiences with some of his guests.
“You go through many stages […] Everyone around you is drinking and having a good time. You create new habits. When you fish, you have a beer. When you go camping, you have a cooler. When you play golf, it’s all in the cart. All these things, you have to find new ways of doing them.” – Carey Price
As mentioned in the interview, it wasn’t during his goalkeeping career that he struggled with alcohol, but rather a cumulative effect of his playing career and the elimination in the finals.
Price joined the NHL’s assistance program in October 2021, before it became too much.
Now that he’s sober, Price lives life to the full, and can enjoy the little pleasures in life, like spending time with his family.
“I’m at a point where I say to them, ‘Do what you want. Don’t worry about me.” My friends just want to spend time with me.” – Carey Price
I invite you again to listen to the full interview between Price and Myhres, it’s well worth it.
Once again, congratulations on Price’s two years of sobriety.
