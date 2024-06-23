Sergei Bobrovsky and Aaron Ekblad absent from training

Sergei Bobrovsky and Aaron Ekblad absent from trainingAuteur: cbrown
With the news of the Panthers’ early morning workout on the eve of Game #7, the Oilers’ chances look better, although the challenge will be a big one.
In addition to goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who has been skipping practice days of late and participating in morning skates on game days, also not practicing with Panthers today.
In Bobrovsky’s case, it’s much more unusual, as he’s always the first on the ice by far.
Oddly, Sergei Bobrovsky is not one of the two goalies warming up before the Panthers’ practice, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Anthony Stolarz and Spencer Knight are out there.
Bobrovsky is usually the first one on the ice, well before this, on a practice day.
Anthony Stolarz and Spencer Knight were the two goaltenders at today’s practice.
Panthers lines and D at practice today:
Verghaeghe-Barkov-Reinhart
Rodgrigues-Bennett-Tkachuk
Luostarinen-Lundell-Tarasenko
Lomberg-Stenlund-Cousins
Forsling-Mahura*
Mikkola-Montour
OEL-Kulikov
Stolarz
Knight*
*Mahura filling in for Ekblad. Bobrovsky also not practicing.
Joshua Mahura took Ekblad’s place at today’s practice.
The one notable change the Panthers are showing today is Vladimir Tarasenko being on the top power-play unit replacing Carter Verhaeghe, who dropped to the second PP unit.
On the eve of the final game of the Stanley Cup Final, these major absences are clearly frightening, but there’s no need to be alarmed.
Bobrovsky has been keeping goal wonderfully since the start of the playoffs, except for the last two games, and could benefit from a day’s rest.
No issues as expected with The Bob or Ekblad, who did not practice, Maurice says.
Paul Maurice also clarified after practice that the Russian goaltender doesn’t normally practice the day before playoff games.
Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that normally during playoffs, Bobrovsky didn’t practice on day before games, but with 2-break between games, he had been in SCF. So, they wanted to get him back on his regular schedule and gave him off today. He’ll skate tomorrow morning.
And let’s face it, even if the two star players were bothered by an injury of some kind, they’d probably have played anyway, unless it was too serious.
Overtime
– Aleksander Barkov could realize a childhood dream in Game 7. If the Panthers win this game in overtime, I’ll be shocked.
“I often dreamed in my youth that I’d be playing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, even imagining myself in overtime. Now it’s reality.” – Aleksander Barkov
– Laurent Courtois seems to be getting fed up with some of his players.
