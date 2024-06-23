Matvei Michkov set to play in Philadelphia next year, according to many hipsters

I’m told that it looks like Matvei Michkov is leaving SKA and will be joining the Philadelphia Flyers. – Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) June 23, 2024

In recent weeks, it has become clear that there was a chance that Matvei Michkov would not play out the last two years of his contract in Russia, and would come to Philadelphia ahead of schedule.Nothing was certain, but the rumor mill was churning.And now, according to Anthony Di Marco, who covers the Flyers and has connections there, the young player from Russia has managed to leave his country to join the Flyers.

It’s also worth noting that Elliotte Friedman, who doesn’t mince his words, added that the matter wasn’t settled, but that there was optimism in the Michkov file.

There is something to this…obviously nothing is done until it is done…but there is optimism Michkov/Philadelphia is closing in. https://t.co/HcBLzurYxX – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 23, 2024

In his eyes, it could well be a done deal.

Kevin Kurz, who works for The Athletic, says it’s done. As for Frank Seravalli, he also says that things are looking very good. We’re starting to get a lot of confirmations.

Corey Pronman and David Pagnotta also made retweets.

Details to follow…