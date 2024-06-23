Skip to content
Matvei Michkov set to play in Philadelphia next year, according to many hipsters

 Auteur: mjohnson
Credit: Getty Images
In recent weeks, it has become clear that there was a chance that Matvei Michkov would not play out the last two years of his contract in Russia, and would come to Philadelphia ahead of schedule.

Nothing was certain, but the rumor mill was churning.

And now, according to Anthony Di Marco, who covers the Flyers and has connections there, the young player from Russia has managed to leave his country to join the Flyers.

It’s also worth noting that Elliotte Friedman, who doesn’t mince his words, added that the matter wasn’t settled, but that there was optimism in the Michkov file.

In his eyes, it could well be a done deal.

Kevin Kurz, who works for The Athletic, says it’s done. As for Frank Seravalli, he also says that things are looking very good. We’re starting to get a lot of confirmations.

Corey Pronman and David Pagnotta also made retweets.

Details to follow…

