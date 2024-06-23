Matvei Michkov set to play in Philadelphia next year, according to many hipsters

Matvei Michkov set to play in Philadelphia next year, according to many hipstersAuteur: mjohnson
I’m told that it looks like Matvei Michkov is leaving SKA and will be joining the Philadelphia Flyers.
It’s also worth noting that Elliotte Friedman, who doesn’t mince his words, added that the matter wasn’t settled, but that there was optimism in the Michkov file.
There is something to this…obviously nothing is done until it is done…but there is optimism Michkov/Philadelphia is closing in. https://t.co/HcBLzurYxX
Kevin Kurz, who works for The Athletic, says it’s done. As for Frank Seravalli, he also says that things are looking very good. We’re starting to get a lot of confirmations.
Details to follow…